HRC is not going to give up: Takaaki Nakagami

LCR Honda's Takaaki Nakagami has stated that he believes HRC will be back on top as he sees the team working really hard despite the tide not being in the Japanese brand's favour.

Also read: It would have been better to pretend to be Valentino's friend, but I'm not like that: Marc Marquez

The Japanese rider recently said that he is happy with his Honda. "Of course, the situation is not the best. We are struggling, all the (Honda) riders (are). But it's not the first time for me and I just try to do my job with my team, with HRC," he stated.

According to Taka (as he is fondly called), HRC is not going to give up. His statement follows a series of statements made by the men at the helm of the very successful outfit, who, in unison, have assured that Honda will not leave MotoGP like Suzuki.

"HRC is not going to give up. If HRC say 'this is the limit' and they are not working, then I need to think about my future, but I can say they are working really really hard. So I believe that we will be back on top," said the racer.

Nakagami also commented on his current teammate Alex Rins' decision to move to Yamaha next year. He said, "I didn't get any advance news. He has been many years in blue colours (at Suzuki), and he is going back to blue colours again. I think definitely it's his favourite colour!"

Also read: Has Honda's unruly machine finally got under the skin of Marc Marquez?

Joking aside, Taka only had good things to say about Rins. "He has good potential. Unfortunately, he had an injury, but he won the race in Austin. He definitely made an amazing job so far this season, apart from his injury. Of course, it's not the best feeling (for me), (we shared the track) only a few races and then the news (that) my team-mate decided to leave Honda (comes). But this is life, he already decided. I can just say I wish him to recover well and I hope he can race again as soon as possible," he concluded.