The Hero Karizma is back in India as the liquid-cooled XMR

Hero MotoCorp has launched the all-new Karizma XMR in India and with it has officially marked the return of the iconic moniker. Prospects can now reserve the motorcycle through the homegrown brand’s website.

Also read: Celebration of Harley-Davidson Brotherhood

Available in three colours -- Iconic Yellow, Matte Phantom Black and Turbo Red – the Karizma XMR is a striking motorcycle to look at. For starters, it is fully faired and looks unlike anything to have come out of Hero’s stables, although some might see design cues from older and highly successful models from the marque.

Its wrap-around headlight flows into the top part of the fairing featuring the tinted flyscreen. The tank is bulbous, while the seats are split.

Hero has kept the graphics on the body minimal, which has worked well with the overall design of the motorcycle. Other design details include a stubby exhaust end can, sleek alloy wheels and bronze-coloured engine casings and brake caliper.

The fully-faired motorcycle has a liquid-cooled motor

As for features, the bike comes with an adjustable flyscreen, full LED lighting, an LCD dash with Bluetooth connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation.

At the heart of it all is a 210 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled motor, DOHC motor that produces 25.5 PS at 9,250 rpm, 20.4 Nm at 7250 rpm. The engine is paired with a 6-speed gearbox assisted by a slip and assist clutch.

Also read: HRC is not going to give up: Takaaki Nakagami

Despite being a sporty-looking toy, the Karizma XMR has 160 mm of road clearance, making it a practical machine. With a kerb weight of 163.5 kg, it is not on the heavier side either, which should make it a sweet handling machine!

Priced at INR 1,72,900 (ex-showroom and introductory)