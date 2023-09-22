Everything you need to know about the Grand Prix of India 2023

The last time racing machines used in the pinnacle of motorsport graced the Buddh International Circuit (BIC) in Uttar Pradesh and rocked the stands with sonorous wails produced by high-revving technological marvels was when Formula 1 races took place in India between 2011 and 2013. Motorsport enthusiasts and racers, to whom the smell of petrol is akin to perfume and the swift-passing racing machine is eye candy, rejoiced at the rebirth of racing in the nation.

But the joy was short-lived as in 2014, the Indian Grand Prix was suspended from the Formula 1 calendar for reasons aplenty. To say that the morale of the motorsport fraternity went down due to F1's pullout would be an understatement. But, a decade later, two-wheeler racing championship MotoGP has picked up the baton from where F1 left it and for the first time this weekend, India will witness the premier class bike championship take place on its soil as the Grand Prix of India 2023.

While the riders, including big names like Marc Márquez, Fabio Quartararo and Francesco Bagnaia, and their crew, the teams, hospitality boxes and even the machines have arrived at the Buddh International Circuit, which will host the thirteenth round of the MotoGP championship, it is imperative one looks back before looking forward to the future and there's one Sarath Kumar from Chennai who stands out.

Sarath has claimed several championships over his successful racing career

In 2011, he became the first Indian to compete in the Moto3 category of the MotoGP championship on behalf of Bengaluru-based Ten10 Racing. Then he bagged a podium at Monza, Italy riding for Mahindra Racing and later competed in the Spanish Moto3 Championship in 2013 with Spain-based Monlau Competicion.

Sarath also has had the chance to train with Alex Marquez (Team Gresini Racing) and Alex Rins (LCR Honda), who currently race in the premier class of the championship, among other top riders. So, he is well qualified to speak about the pinnacle of two-wheeled motorsport coming to India. "It is one of the proudest moments for me. It has been a decade since I returned from riding in the MotoGP championship and no one could go there after that. This (the race) will provide more confidence for Indian riders and the racing fraternity to aim high. It is also good for the sport," he said.

Incredibly, a decade later, another lad from Chennai will fill his shoes in the Moto3 category, as a wildcard at the Grand Prix of India. Twenty-six-year-old K Y Ahamed who has raced with Sarath in different categories will now carry on India's legacy in the championship. Incidentally, Sarath is also the helmet sponsor (with NHK) for Ahamed. There's nothing like a brother looking after you eh!

Chennai lad Ahamed will become the first Indian to race in the

Moto3 class in a race held on Indian soil

Having landed the rare opportunity, Ahamed, who has been riding for TVS Racing since 2012, has spent weeks abroad training and getting in top shape. He said, "It is a surreal feeling. I am very proud that I will be riding in a championship that I've dreamed about. I will be riding for Petronas MIE Racing Honda team. I was in Indonesia to undergo training. I did motocross, cycling, MiniGP and more. I've trained intensively for it, putting more emphasis on endurance."

When asked whom he wants to meet at the paddock, Ahamed did not hesitate to say "Valentino Rossi". "His racing number '46' is known the world over and is iconic. I did get the chance to meet him in Qatar in 2016, when he was still racing. But, I missed the chance to take a picture with him. I also want to meet Marc Marquez, learn about riding MotoGP bikes and I want to share that knowledge with upcoming racers," he quipped.

But the riders are not the only ones jumping in joy about the event. Sujith Kumar B S, Chairman of Two-wheeler Racing Commission India, FMSCI and Vice President of FIM Asia was equally excited. "It is a dream come true. Even when the proceedings to bring the race here began in 2019 by Fairstreet Sports, we were not sure if the event will happen here or not. It has taken about four to five months to complete the homologation process. Now, with everything in place, it is a very good feeling. This is going to change the face of motorsport in India," he said.

This is the first time all the top riders of the world have assembled in India for a race

While there are no support races planned as of now, the whole of Greater Noida will be in celebration over this weekend due to the motorsport event, so much so that the cops have had to impose traffic restrictions and request people to consider working from home!

Thousands of lucky fans will be at the circuit to witness the spectacle and are sure to have a fun time. For those who can’t make it to Greater Noida, there is always the option to watch the entire race from the comfort of their homes with friends and family. No matter the medium, be sure to tune in and be in tune with the inaugural Bharat MotoGP.

Track stats -

* The BIC has eight right and five left turns. It was designed by legendary F1 designer Hermann Tilke and has a1.06 km long back straight.

* 366.1 km/h - This is the current top speed record in MotoGP, achieved by Brad Binder at Mugello this season. This is expected to be broken at the Bharat GP.

There were modifications done to the track for MotoGP and they include –

* Asphalt has been reduced and gravel has been increased to make the track safe for bike racing

* Installation of 1,800 m of new safety devices

* Type A air fence, Type A foam safety barriers along with Type C foam barriers have been imported from Austria and Italy to be installed at high impact zones

Team stats -

* There will be a total of 41 teams taking part in the Grand Prix of India – 11 in MotoGP, 16 in Moto2 and 14 in Moto3.

* In all, there will be 82 riders who will race for the teams and they are split into – 22 for MotoGP, 30 in Moto2 and 30 in Moto3.

* Moto E will be stepping out of Europe for the first time. The Moto E race in India will be a demonstrative one this year.

Schedule -

September 22, Friday

Practice 1: 4-5:10 pm IST

September 23, Saturday

Practice 2: 10:40-11:10 am IST

Qualifying 1: 11:20-11:35 am IST

Qualifying 2: 11:45 am to 12:00 pm IST

Tissot Sprint: 3:30 pm IST

September 24, Sunday

Warm-up: 11:10-11:20 am IST

Race: 3:30 pm IST

Tyre allocation -

SLICKS:

Every rider will have 22 slick tyres – 10 fronts and 12 rears and there will be three compound specifications to choose from: Soft (white marker), Medium (black or no marking), Hard (yellow).

The riders who progressing through Q2 to Q1 receive an extra slick front (can be soft, medium or hard) and an extra soft rear tyre.

WETS:

Wet weather tyre allocation - six fronts and seven rears (both soft and medium).