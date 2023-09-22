Paloma about town: Wellness, a little comedy and delicious modaks!

The highlight of this week for me was the Radiant Wellness Conclave in its 6th edition, with the theme this year being the Power of Possibilities through the nine dimensions of wellness. Curated by founders Col. David Devasahayam and Dr. Renuka David, the event as always had an extremely impressive list of speakers. Interacting with the audience, it was interesting to see how each person had a different session they were looking forward to. I loved Faye D’Souza’s talk on the meaning of the word ‘enough’ and all that its stands for. She shared some insightful anecdotes on her journey and the path she chose for herself. Ending on a high was a performance by the power house singer Usha Uthup, following her receiving a lifetime achievement award. She belted out the classics along with a side of humour that had us all in splits. We left with our hearts and minds full, already looking forward to next year’s conclave.

Paloma & Faye at the Radiant Wellness Conclave





Next up, Sunday saw us all head over to Spice Haat at Hyatt Regency Chennai for a special brunch event. A staggering array of dishes spanning the globe, had us confused on where to begin. After catching up with friends amidst selfies and various food shots, we made our way around slowly, trying a little of everything. We made a stop at the Margarita bar, where our bartender whipped up a strawberry concoction, perfect for pictures. My favourites were the roasted meats, the ‘Khowsuey’ and of course the eggs station for that perfect ‘Eggs Benedict’. I finished by doing some serious justice to the dessert section, if I may say so myself. On the foodie trail, another stop this week was at the 6th edition of the SICA Culinary Challenge and exhibition, on the sidelines of the AAHAR International Food Fair. The awards ceremony took place at Radisson Blu Hotel GRT, in the presence of several world-renowned chefs.

Saisudha performing at the Dating Daze stand-up event

Gowthami & her pooch Sam Brit



On the home front, everyone enjoyed the long weekend and celebrated Ganesh Chaurthi with loved ones — an array on modaks appearing on our social media timelines. Furry friends were not left out of the fun either with lots of people serving pet friendly options as well. I chatted with blogger couple Raghu and Gowthami, known on Insta as Sambrit’s Family, after their doggo – ‘Sam Brit’. They in fact they take him all over, exploring pet friendly hotels, cafes and restaurants, and he is included in every single festival and celebration. Rounding out the week was an all-woman stand-up comedy show — Dating Daze a stand-up melange featuring Anusha, Sruthi, Saisudha and Gomathi. Tips, insights and hilarious takes on today’s dating scene had the crowd fully entertained.