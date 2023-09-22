Sarab Khanijou unveils Bioluminescence

Drawing inspiration from nature’s luminescent wonders and fusing it with contemporary men’s fashion, menswear designer Sarab Khanijou has used subtle luminescent accents, timeless elegance, and an ethereal colour palette to create an enchanting collection for the modern man of today.

In his latest collection — Bioluminescence (the production and emission of light by living organisms) — style and nature unite. The designer tells us that the inspiration behind his latest series was to channel the ethereal beauty of bioluminescence into men’s fashion.

“We’ve harnessed the power of light to transform garments into living artworks, embodying the magic of bioluminescence. It’s a celebration of both the wonders of the natural world and the limitless possibilities of fashion. I’ve drawn inspiration from the mesmerising world of bioluminescence, where nature’s own lightshow takes centre stage beneath the waves. This collection seeks to capture the enchanting beauty and mystery of bioluminescence in the depths of the ocean,” says Sarab.

It draws from the deep, iridescent blues and blacks that dominate this underwater realm, mirroring the bioluminescent organism’s ethereal glow. The collection uses innovative materials with iridescent and reflective properties, bringing a luminescent quality to the clothing.

“Unlike my previous collections, this one features garments and accessories that actually emit a soft, natural glow, mimicking the enchanting bioluminescent organisms found in nature. This integration of light-emitting elements creates a truly immersive and otherworldly fashion experience, setting this

collection apart from anything I’ve done before and adding a captivating dimension to men’s wear,” says the designer, who has experimented with different colours and embellishments like pearls and sequin work to create shine and gleam to the fabric.

The designer does have a personal favourite from the new series and it is the Ivory Series. It seamlessly captures the essence of bioluminescence through its intricate sequin detailing, resembling the subtle glow of underwater creatures. “The play of light on the sequins creates a mesmerising effect, making this tuxedo a standout piece in the collection. It’s a perfect blend of sophistication and nature-inspired design, which aligns perfectly with the theme, making it a standout choice for any special occasion,” adds Sarab.

For grooms who want a more personalised touch to their wedding attire, the brand is offering customisation options as well.

Style guide for grooms

* Your wedding attire should reflect your personal style

* Don’t be afraid to add your unique flair to your outfit

* Choose colours that resonate with you and your partner, or have significance in your relationship. Incorporate these colours into your outfit through ties, pocket squares, or even the suit itself representing your story, or a meaningful symbol from your cultural background



Price starts at Rs 56,000.

Available online.

