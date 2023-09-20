Disha Patil launches her festive couture collection, Confluence

Confluence will be available online from anywhere in India

Just like how two rivers join together to form an amazing phenomenon called confluence, an Indian designer and an Indo-American content creator have come together to create their own version of an equally beautiful ‘Confluence’.

Indian couture designer Disha Patil has launched her latest festive collection in collaboration with digital content creator Shivani Bafna. As the name suggests, the collection — Confluence — captures life’s various unions through a blend of artisanal textiles, refreshing colours and impeccable craftsmanship.

“I think to me the collection is something that’s there for every single woman. Whether it’s a bride or a bridesmaid, or a bride’s mom. It’s about creating something that’s very wearable and versatile that you can wear for the event and then years after that, you’ll still enjoy wearing it,” said Shivani.

Embodying indigenous hand embroidery from intricately sewn cutdana to pearls and sequins on handwoven fabrics, Disha’s love for traditional yet timeless designs shines through the collection. “In India, we have such amazing talent. And I personally feel that machines cannot replace that. Every piece is hand-beaded, hand-crafted,” said Disha. Bright yet smooth on the eyes, the colour palette spans from ceremonial pinks and greens to muted pastels.

While Disha brings the authentic Indian experience to this collection, Shivani adds a dash of global appeal. “I think I bring an idea of understanding, a pulse of not only what a woman in India but also what a woman in America like having, an international pulse,” stated Shivani.

True to her words, each piece follows the new-trend checklist with its edgy cuts and styles and versatile not-so-heavy easy-to-wear designs suitable for festivities and weddings, including draped saris, lehengas and sharara sets.

Not only in India, but the dynamic duo are, like they said, taking Confluence across borders, all the way to the US. “We hope that our international audience loves it as much as our Indian audience. And hopefully, everyone's going to be rocking bits from our collections,” said the Indo-American partner of the project.

But what if you want a colour swap or a different neckline, colour co-ordinate with your cousins on the wedding day? No worries, the couture designer is open to customising the designs based on your preference!

You can schedule an online consultation on the website from anywhere in India.

Price range: INR 35,000 onwards

