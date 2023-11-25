5 must-have winter skincare essentials

Winter is coming! It’s that time of the year when skin can dry, lips can chap, and all you want to do is apply oodles of moisturiser on your skin. However, choosing what you put on your face or your skin is very important. One needs to be mindful to avoid any products that have parabens, animal-derived ingredients, sulfates, artificial fragrances, and silicones, in order to effortlessly integrate into a conscientious lifestyle. To help you choose and decide, we list out five winter skincare essentials you won’t regret buying.

OZiva Bioactive Vitamin E122 Face Serum

This is a plant-based powerhouse that harnesses Vitamin E to combat fine lines, age spots, and boost skin hydration. This vegan, cruelty-free face serum increases the skin’s antioxidant capacity and provides anti-wrinkle and anti-ageing properties with carotenoids and sunflower. Almond and hyaluronic acid also help enhance skin’s moisture and hydrating properties to prevent skin drying.

Price: Rs 599.

Love Beauty & Planet Face Cleanser

This brightening cleanser is made with no soap, parabens or dyes and is infused with mild, plant-based cleansers, leaving you and the planet a little more beautiful. Cleanse your face with Vitamin C and a subtle scent of mandarin, ethically sourced from Italy, lends a refreshing touch to your skincare.

Price: Rs 400.

Kiro Face Serum

With 5 per cent Niacinamide Acid and 2 per cent Alpha Arbutina, this serum reduces hyperpigmentation and minimises pores. It is infused with the goodness of nine natural ingredients like pomegranate peel extract, aloe vera extract, and more. It stimulates the production of ceramides that improves the barrier effect of the stratum corneum (outermost layer of skin) and hydration to keep your skin soft and supple. It also helps prevent acne marks, dark spots, discolouration, resulting in a clear glowing complexion with an even skin tone.

Price: Rs 600.

Fae Beauty - SPF Juice

SPF Juice is a hybrid broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of 50+ and PA++++. Not to flex, but it also has a Boots star rating of 4, and has a critical wavelength of 379nm. It’s got max protection and most importantly, is lightweight, non-greasy, doesn’t leave a white cast and will most definitely be the sunscreen you will actually want to use every single day.

Price: Rs 600.

TAC - The Ayurveda Co. Kumkumadi Face Moisturiser

Infused with real 24K gold flakes, saffron, and premium extracts, this moisturiser is a powerhouse for combating dryness. Recommended for use twice daily, it deeply moisturises, improves elasticity of the skin, and fights dark spots, leaving your skin radiant and ready for the day. This cruelty-free formula, free from harsh chemicals, is a winter skincare must-have for maintaining youthful and glowing skin.

Price: Rs 349.

