We pick out five lip liners that do more than just defining and contouring your lips

Lip liners play a crucial role in enhancing and defining the natural beauty of one's lips. These versatile cosmetic tools are not merely an accessory to lipstick but serve as the foundation for a polished and well-defined lip look.

One of their primary functions is to prevent feathering and bleeding of lipstick, creating a clean and precise outline that helps lipstick adhere more effectively. Lip liners also contribute to the illusion of fuller lips, as they allow for careful contouring and shaping.

Furthermore, they provide longevity to lip colour, acting as a barrier against fading and smudging throughout the day. Here are 5 lip-liners from across brands that we are currently obsessed with...

All-day everyday

The Rare Beauty Kind Words Matte Lip Liner is a creamy and waterproof lip pencil that smoothly applies like a balm, providing definition and shaping. Its waterproof formula not only prevents smudging throughout the day but also ensures the longevity of your lipstick. The lightweight and non-drying nature of the lip liner maintains the softness and suppleness of the lips. It comes equipped with a built-in sharpener for convenience. The product is available in the same 10 highly versatile, made-to-match shades as the Kind Words Matte Lipstick, featuring favourites such as Lively, Bold, Humble, and Creative. ₹1,900. Available online.

Pencil precision

The Anastasia Beverly Hills Lip Liner is a lip pencil crafted for precise lip shaping and contouring, boasting a rich, full-pigment formula. Its creamy texture effortlessly glides on, delivering a luxurious velvet-matte finish. The high-payoff formulation is versatile, allowing it to be applied across the entire lip area for a velvety-matte appearance. With a selection of 22 shades, including options like dusty rose, deep taupe, rosewood, caramel and sandstone, this lip liner provides a diverse range to complement various makeup styles. ₹1,650. Available online.

Smart stuff

Kiko Milano's latest offering, the Everlasting Lip Liner, is an automatic product that ensures a light, creamy texture for a smooth application, resulting in a matte finish. This high-tech, waterproof pencil comes equipped with a built-in sharpener and applicator, known as SmartTouch, facilitating easy handling. Its retractable design allows for convenient twisting up and down as needed. The pencil, which twists up to a width of only 3 mm, enables precise strokes. The product is available in 18 shades, including Coral, Brick and Cyclamen Pink. ₹1,041 approximately. Available online.

More the merrier

The Renee Draw 4-in-1 Lip Liner Pen features intensely pigmented hues with a matte finish, ensuring a smooth application in just one swipe. Convenient for travel, it is quick and easy to use — click on the desired shade and effortlessly glide it along your lips for a perfectly lined look. The available shades include Grape, Merlot, Peony, and Mocha. Upon completion, a simple twist of the centre will dispense the chosen shade. ₹750. Available online.

Lips, lies and eyes

Colorbar's All-Rounder Pencil is a versatile cosmetic tool that serves as an all-in-one kajal, eyeliner and lip liner. Its waterproof formula is the perfect solution for achieving a variety of desired makeup looks. The pencil functions as a long-lasting kajal with a 16-hour staying power and a highly pigmented formula as an eyeliner. Additionally, it acts as a rich lip liner, enhancing the longevity of your lipstick. Furthermore, the All Rounder Pencil provides moisture and soothing effects on the skin, thanks to the emollients in its formulation. ₹450. Available online.

With a myriad of shades available, lip liners also have advanced into not only nourishing your lips or having multi-colours in a pen but they come with more functions than one.

