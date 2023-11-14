The ultimate makeup guide: Achieving professional results at home achieving 

As we gear up for the festive season, one crucial aspect that often remains a concern for makeup enthusiasts is ensuring that their carefully crafted looks last throughout the day's celebrations. Whether it's an elaborate Diwali gathering or a glamorous Christmas soirée, having makeup that withstands the test of time is essential. Here, makeup artist Pallavi Sohal has compiled some tips and tricks to help you make your festive makeup last from dawn till dusk.

Skin Prep - The Foundation of Longevity: Before delving into the world of makeup, it's essential to lay a strong foundation. Start by prepping your skin with a gentle cleanser followed by a hydrating moisturiser. This crucial step not only creates a smooth canvas for your makeup but also helps to keep your skin nourished and hydrated throughout the day.

The Power of a Tacky Primer: One secret weapon in your makeup arsenal is a tacky primer. Acting as a powerful adhesive, this primer ensures that your foundation stays put, refusing to budge even in the face of the most demanding festive activities.

Mastering the Base: After prepping the skin, apply a high-quality, long-wear foundation and a concealer that matches your skin tone. Blend them seamlessly for a flawless, even base that serves as the perfect canvas for the rest of your makeup look.

Locking in the Look with Setting Spray: A setting spray is your holy grail for keeping your makeup intact. After spritzing, give it a few moments to dry, and then gently dab it into your skin using a beauty sponge. This step helps to smooth out any beads created by the spray, ensuring an even and long-lasting finish.

The Final Touch - Setting with Powder: To solidify your makeup masterpiece, lightly dust a loose powder over your entire face. Utilize a powder puff for the delicate under-eye area and a brush or a larger powder puff for the rest of the face. If you have dry skin, opt for a light layer of powder to avoid a cakey appearance.

By incorporating these tips into your makeup routine, you can be confident that your festive makeup will stay flawless and fresh, allowing you to focus on celebrating the joyous moments without any worries about touch-ups. Embrace the season's festivities with a radiant and long-lasting makeup look that enhances your natural beauty and confidence.