What is the right age to start using hyaluronic acid?

If you search for any skincare advice, there's a high chance you'll stumble upon an ingredient called hyaluronic acid. From serums to moisturizers, to aesthetic procedures, hyaluronic acid has become the magic potion in today's skincare routines.

But what is hyaluronic acid?

If you're suffering from rough and dull skin, with an increase in fine lines and overly visible pores, it means your skin needs water. Lack of hydration is often the underlying cause behind secondary issues like premature ageing and acne, too. And this is where hyaluronic acid steps in. It is the key to smooth, flawless and hydrated skin.

Hyaluronic acid is naturally present in the human body -- it acts as a magnet, drawing in and retaining moisture in a binding process that instantly improves skin's hydration levels. Each molecule can hold up to 1000 times its weight in water. Due to free radicals, toxins in the environment, and ageing, the level of hyaluronic acid tends to decrease and then the skin needs supplemental hyaluronic acid. This super ingredient also plays an important role in skin elasticity, metabolism, skin regeneration, and healing. The result is plump skin with glowing, healthy skin with reduced fine lines, dullness, and uneven texture.

Also read: Here are some common skincare mistakes you might be making

Mastering the art of hyaluronic acid for skincare

Hyaluronic acid, these days, is commonly found in moisturising and anti-ageing skin care products such as serums, face washes, lotions, and masks in its fragmented or traditional form. It also comes in dietary supplements and pills. However, for effective long-lasting results, aesthetic procedures like bio-remodeling work best. Bio-remodeling, also synonymous with Profhilo treatment, is specifically formulated to target skin laxity by providing nourishment and structural support to deep layers of the skin.

As an injectable, it has one of the highest concentrations of ultrapure hyaluronic acid and stimulates long-term collagen production without the need for invasive or ablative procedures. The effects of the stabilised skin bio-remodelling serum persist for a duration of 5-6 months following the procedure, a significantly extended duration compared to unstable topical and injectable formulas. After this period, individuals can consider maintenance therapy if necessary.

The treatment regimen, designed to be convenient for users, consists of two short and painless sessions, spaced one month apart. During the process, Profhilo is applied using the BAP (bio aesthetics points) technique, utilising a single 2 ml syringe. There is a total of 10 injection points, and the risk of bruising or hematomas is minimal to almost non-existent. Patients predominantly notice improvements in skin lifting and texture. Besides the face, Profhilo can also be injected into the neck and hands.

The right age to start using hyaluronic acid

Hyaluronic acid is an outstanding substance. From boosting skin, eye, and joint health to accelerating wound healing, it covers them all. Hyaluronic acid is usually well-tolerated by most skin types and choosing one comes down to personal preference. In general, people in their 20s and 30s can benefit from using this product. Due to hormones and stress factors, this age group tends to need extra moisture and hydration for their skin. As for those in their 40s and above, they, too, can get excellent results from using hyaluronic acid as it stimulates collagen production, fosters a more moisturised environment, enhances the skin's natural repair and regeneration processes, and diminishes signs of ageing.

Also read: Five kitchen ingredients that elevate your skincare game

For those considering early anti-ageing measures, hyaluronic acid is a recommended starting point. Treatments like Profhilo, generally safe with no known side effects, operate on multiple levels to sustain youthful, radiant, and healthy skin. It's imperative, however, to only undergo such procedures under the care of a licensed, qualified medical professional.