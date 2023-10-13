A list of good shampoos from brands like Redken to invest in this fall

Good shampoos are particularly important during the autumn and winter months. As the weather turns colder, the air tends to be drier, which can lead to hair becoming brittle and prone to breakage. Additionally, indoor heating systems further contribute to dryness, making hair more susceptible to static and frizz. Quality shampoos formulated for these seasons can help combat these issues. They often contain moisturizing and nourishing ingredients that replenish lost moisture, prevent damage and soothe the scalp, leaving hair soft, shiny and manageable.

Coconut craving

Plum's latest offering, the Coconut Milk & Peptides Shampoo, is a game-changer for hair care. Infused with coconut milk and natural peptides, it promises to revitalize your hair, making it softer, shinier, and healthier. The rich coconut milk restores moisture and natural shine, while the peptides supply essential proteins and antioxidants for added strength and vitality. Elevate your hair care routine with the Coconut Milk & Peptides Mask and Coconut & Squalane Nutri-Shine Hair Serum, all enriched with nourishing Vitamin E from almond oil. Prepare to dazzle with hair that turns heads. INR 349.

Aloe allure

Orive Organics Green Nourish Hair Shampoo is a powerhouse of natural ingredients, including rosemary, aloe vera, lemongrass and peppermint. Not only does it cleanse your hair effectively, but it also elevates its condition. These organic components stimulate hair growth, fortify the follicles and deliver a rejuvenating sensation to your scalp. Experience top-tier hair care with this anti-hair fall and anti-dandruff cleanser, tailored to ensure your hair appears and feels its absolute best. INR 510.





Bhringraj bond

The Atulya Amla & Bhringraj Shampoo is a true gem, packed with the goodness of Ayurvedic herbs and natural oils. This hair elixir nourishes both follicles and the scalp, effectively curbing hair fall and breakage. Its formula enhances blood circulation, promoting healthy hair growth. By reducing hair damage and fortifying hair from the roots to the tips, it's a true hair saviour. The shampoo's deep-penetrating action stimulates hair follicles, gently cleanses, controls dandruff, and soothes irritated scalps. Plus, it's free from harsh chemicals like parabens, sulfates and silicones, making it suitable for all hair types. INR 499.

Citric connection

Redken, the renowned American hair care brand, recently made its debut in India, and we had the privilege to test their Acidic Bonding Concentrate hair care series. This regimen is a rescue mission for weakened hair, bolstering fragile bonds to mend and protect against colour fading and breakage. We sampled the Acidic Bonding Concentrate Shampoo, Conditioner, Leave-In Treatment, and One United products, all powered by citric acid and a Concentrated Bonding Care Complex. These professional-grade products are a godsend for damaged hair, delivering robust repair, deep conditioning, and vibrant colour preservation. The leave-in treatment is a safeguard against damage, ensuring your hair stays strong and beautiful. Redken's Acidic Bonding Concentrate is a game-changer for hair care. INR 2,100 for shampoo.

Investing in a good shampoo during autumn and winter is a wise choice for maintaining healthy, beautiful hair throughout the colder months.