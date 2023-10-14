4 super fruits you can enjoy this Navratri

Welcome to the festive season of Navratri, a time filled with joy, celebrations, and delicious food! While we indulge in traditional sweets and savoury dishes during this auspicious time, it’s also important to maintain our health. And what better way to do that than by adding some super fruits to our diet?

Sunny Khattar, Founder, Farmio, lists down the four super fruits to have this Navratri.

Watermelon: Watermelon, the quintessential summer fruit, is a refreshing treat that can be enjoyed all year round. Its juicy and vibrant red flesh is not only delicious but also packed with essential nutrients. One bite into this luscious fruit will leave you feeling hydrated and satisfied.

One of the biggest benefits of watermelon is its high water content, making it an excellent choice to beat dehydration during those hot Navratri days. It’s like nature’s own hydrating elixir! Plus, staying hydrated helps maintain healthy skin and supports overall well-being.

Not only does watermelon keep you hydrated, but it also boasts a rich array of vitamins and minerals. For instance, it contains vitamin C, which strengthens your immune system to ward off any seasonal illnesses. Additionally, the presence of antioxidants in watermelon helps protect cells from damage caused by harmful free radicals.

Strawberry: When it comes to super fruits, we can’t forget about the delightful and juicy strawberry. This tiny berry packs quite a punch in terms of both taste and health benefits. With its vibrant red colour and sweet-tart flavour, strawberries are a favourite among many. But it’s not just their taste that makes strawberries special; they’re also packed with nutrients! They contain high levels of antioxidants like vitamin C, which helps boost our immune system and fight off harmful free radicals. Additionally, strawberries are low in calories but high in fibre, making them great for those watching their weight or looking for a healthy snack option.

Apple: One of the most popular fruits enjoyed during Navratri is the apple. With its crisp texture and sweet-tart flavour, it’s no wonder why this fruit is a favourite among many. Apples are not only delicious but also packed with essential nutrients that can benefit your health.

The saying “an apple a day keeps the doctor away” holds some truth to it. Apples are rich in dietary fibre, which promotes healthy digestion and helps to regulate blood sugar levels. They are also high in antioxidants, such as flavonoids and polyphenols, which have been shown to reduce the risk of chronic diseases like heart disease and certain types of cancer.

Grapefruit: Grapefruit is yet another super fruit that deserves a place on your Navratri menu. This tangy and refreshing citrus fruit is not only delicious but also packed with health benefits. Just like the other super fruits mentioned earlier, grapefruit is rich in vitamins and antioxidants, making it a perfect addition to your diet during this festive season.

As we bid farewell to Navratri for another year, let's keep these four super fruits – watermelon, strawberry, apple, and grapefruit – in mind for their incredible health benefits all year round. So, go ahead and make them an essential part of your daily diet beyond this festive season.

Remember to savour these delicious fruits while they are still in season. Enjoy their natural sweetness without any guilt because they are not just tasty treats but also powerhouses of nutrients that will keep you feeling energised throughout the day.