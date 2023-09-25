Palak Tiwari is the new face of luxury skincare brand BiE by Queenie Singh

BiE (Beauty in Everything), a luxury skincare brand by former Miss India and supermodel Queenie Singh in association with Skin Guru Dr Dinyar Workingboxwalla has announced actress Palak Tiwari as its debut face.

With her 3.8M Instagram followers, Palak is one of the up-and-coming young actresses who can resonate with the youth and can make tedious skincare routines more exciting and enjoyable. “I resonate with this central idea BiE - Beauty in Everything! There is beauty in acceptance and appreciation in overcoming challenges. BiE and I, both strongly believe in the reconstructing power of consistency, commitment, and discipline, be it skincare, or life,” says Palak Tiwari.

Daughter of renowned actress Shweta Tiwari, Palak gained popularity for featuring in the viral video for the song Bijlee. She also recently made her Bollywood acting debut with Salman Khan-starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.



“I have received constant skincare guidance from my mum, which I see reflecting in Dr. Dinyar’s philosophies and BiE. My favorite products from BiE include the O2WOW! Oxygenating and Firming Face Mask, Superpower- Eternal Youth Cream, Plumped!- Plumping Serum, SunDaze Broad Spectrum Sunscreen, Fresh Forward- Deep Hydrating Cleanser and Eyefinity All-In-One Under Eye Gel among others. I am excited to be part of the BiE community and look forward to an exciting year ahead,” she added.



With Dr. Dinyar Workingboxwalla, BiE guarantees that your skin receives nothing less than the finest care. Their clean products are thoughtfully curated to offer ideal protection, replenishment, and nourishment, combating premature ageing and maintaining a radiant, hydrated, and healthy complexion. “In my experience, I have seen the techniques of skincare change over time. Today, the skin is exposed to dirt, pollution and blue light that causes constant damage. Starting skincare young is the way ahead, and Palak is the most appropriate person to represent BiE. Her skin exudes a glow that comes with a tailored regime and routines,” said Dr Workingbooxwalla.

Talking about bringing Palak Tiwari on board, founder of BiE Queenie Singh said, “We are glad to have Palak onboard as the face of BiE. She’s empowered and disciplined just what BiE stands for. This association with Palak Tiwari will encourage people to Believe, Invest, And Evolve. It will be an incredible journey of evolution for this rising star and this rising brand.”

