Lips don’t lie! Lip tints you must have!

Whether you love makeup or not, you will agree with us that lip tints are a must-have, for they instantly add a glow to your face. In that sense, lip tints are the unsung heroes of our makeup bags. They’re fuss-free and can be applied on the go. To help you get the best lip tint before your current lip tints get over (because like we said, lip tints are must-haves), we bring you four lip tints that not only provide a beautiful tint but also keep your lips soft and moisturised.

The Body Shop Swipe It - Moisturizing Lip Balm

This lip balm combines hydration and a touch of natural-looking colour in a single effortless swipe. Its lightweight, non-sticky formula ensures your lips stay refreshed while preserving their natural moisture barrier. With five stunning shades to choose from – Kiwi (clear), Strawberry (red-pink), Passionfruit (coral-pink), Blueberry (cool-toned berry), and Dragonfruit (hot fuchsia pink) – you'll find the perfect match for any mood or occasion.

Price: 1,195.

Available online.

The Ayurveda Company Beet Mighty Pink Lip, Cheek and Eye Tint

This vegan, chemical-free tint is your all-in-one daily glam fix. Enriched with the goodness of Ayurvedic extracts like Beetroot, Shea, and Cocoa Butters, it guarantees long-lasting moisturisation, ensuring your lips remain irresistibly soft all day. With a variety of bold pink shades to choose from, achieving a striking, monochromatic look has never been easier.

Price: Rs 449

Available online.

Also read: Sustainable skincare brand, Vilvah, debuts in the city with a new range of body and hair products

MARS Cosmetics Lip Lollies – Tinted | Moisturising Lip Balm

This moisturizing lip balm is enriched with two types of protection: Shea Butter and Hyaluronic Acid. Shea Butter is a natural moisturizer that helps to lock in moisture and prevent lips from drying out. Hyaluronic Acid is a humectant that draws moisture from the air into the lips. Together, these ingredients work to keep lips soft, smooth, and hydrated. It has a sheer tint that is buildable and comes in three different flavors - Cherry, Peach and Strawberry.

Price: Rs 229

Available online.

Swiss Beauty 3-in-1 Lip And Cheek CREAM N’ TINT

This multi-purpose cream and tint pot is perfect for adding a touch of color to your eyelids, lips, and cheeks. It is lightweight and hydrating, and it contains natural ingredients that will help to nourish your skin. The tint is buildable, so you can customize the intensity of the color. It will give you a natural, glowing look that will last all day long.

Price: Rs 199

Available online.

Also read: Popular global cosmetics brands like Rare Beauty roll out new products and here are our reviews...