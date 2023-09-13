5 ways to infuse chocolate into your skin-care routine

Everyone loves to binge on a bar of chocolate but why limit your chocolate cravings to mere consumption? If you think chocolate is only good for melting in your mouth, think again — it's time to 'treat' your skin to a whole new level of pampering using chocolate!

Here are five ideas on how you can pamper your skin and enjoy the decadent pleasures of chocolate:

1, Blissful chocolate body scrub: Savour the indulgence of a chocolate-infused body scrub that caresses

your skin, leaving it as soft as velvet. Craft this exquisite exfoliant by blending rich cocoa powder with brown sugar and coconut oil. This exfoliant not only removes dead skin cells but also enhances circulation. The aroma of chocolate will envelop your shower, transforming it into a mini-spa retreat.

2, Heavenly chocolate face mask: Whip up a chocolate facial mask right in your own kitchen by blending melted dark chocolate, a dollop of Greek yogurt, and a drizzle of honey. This concoction is packed with antioxidants that can help rejuvenate your skin. Apply a generous layer, unwind for 15-20 minutes, and rinse off to reveal a radiant glow.

3, The lip elixir: Say goodbye to parched, chapped lips using a chocolate lip balm. The goodness of

melted cocoa butter and a dash of almond oil helps maintain the suppleness and moisture of your lips.

4, A toe-tally chocolaty pedicure: Indulge in a chocolate pedicure treat for yourself. Picture yourself in a cosy chair, soaking your feet in a luxurious bowl of melted chocolate, and its aroma tingling your senses. The indulgent chocolate foot spa at Green Trends Salon will not only leave you feeling refreshed and revitalised, but it will also make the feel incredibly soft, smooth, and moisturised. By the end of this unique sensorial experience, your feet will be soothed, revitalised, and tan free.

5, Decadent chocolate bath salts: Crafting your own homemade chocolate bath salts is simple as it is

delightful to transform your ordinary bath into an extraordinary spa-like experience. In a mixing bowl, combine one cup of Epsom salt, 1/4 cup of unsweetened cocoa powder, 1/4 cup of baking

soda, and optionally, 1/4 cup of powdered milk for a touch of creaminess. Now, infuse this aromatic

blend with 10-15 drops of chocolate-scented essential oil, ensuring an even distribution of its

sumptuous fragrance throughout the mixture. Whisk until the ingredients are well-blended. Transfer

your creation into an airtight glass jar or container, sealing in the delectable scent. Simply sprinkle a few tablespoons of this chocolatey concoction into your warm bathwater, and let the captivating aroma

cocoon you in a blissful and aromatic escape, turning every bath into an opulent self-care retreat.

With inputs from Khusbu Bungchhen Rai, Senior Trainer ( Hair & Skin), Green Trends.