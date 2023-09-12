The Park launches Aura Touch with 4 rejuvenating spa and massage treatments 

Luxuriating in a spa is a sensory journey that envelops you in a world of relaxation, rejuvenation, and blissful indulgence. The silky texture of the massage oils adds a soothing touch to the skin as they hydrate us while the saunas or steam rooms detoxify us from within, relaxing our muscles.



Elevating the overall spa experience, The Park Hotels has launched Aura Touch, an enchanting and invigorating spa experience now available across all its properties. It has been curated to support well-being through its unique signature therapies. These therapies have been thoughtfully designed to nurture and rejuvenate guests, providing a profound sense of revitalisation. The spa presents four new signature therapies, inviting visitors to the highest level of relaxation.

At The Park Chennai

Myofascial Massage: This massage technique emphasises loosening the connective tissues in the body. Therapists identify stiff areas and apply targeted pressure to alleviate discomfort, including trigger points, and employ stretching to relieve pain.



Lomi Lomi: This massage covers the entire body, employing long, rhythmic strokes with hands and forearms. This treatment not only reduces blood pressure but also enhances circulation, flexibility, and the immune response.

At The Park Hyderabad

Herbal Pouch: A therapeutic oil treatment is followed by the application of warmed herbal pouches across the body. This procedure provides relief from muscle, tendon, and joint pain, all while inducing deep relaxation of both body and mind.

Hair Spa: It focusses on nourishing, revitalising, and enhancing hair texture by using products that deeply condition, hydrate, and repair both hair and scalp.

At The Park Chennai, Hyderabad and Delhi.

