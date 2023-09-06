Delve into culinary indulgence in Oman with Taste of Shangri-La festival

Prepare for an extraordinary culinary journey in Oman as Shangri-La Barr Al Jissah and Shangri-La Al Husn in Muscat present the Taste of Shangri-La. This month-long gastronomic celebration brings to the forefront a delectable array of dishes from specially curated menus featured in the hotel's five unique speciality restaurants.

This annual event not only pays tribute to the rich tapestry of diverse cultures but also offers guests an unparalleled dining experience with remarkable value. During this limited-time occasion, diners are invited to indulge in daily tasting menus, each consisting of a minimum of six courses, at each of the five distinguished dining venues. These venues include Aangan by Rohit Ghai, Chow Mee, Capri Court, Bait Al Bahr and Sultanah. Highly skilled chefs at these selected establishments will skillfully guide guests through a delightful culinary voyage.

Aangan welcomes the internationally acclaimed Chef Rohit Ghai who will lead patrons on an unforgettable gastronomic voyage. From aloo tikki, keema pao, pan-seared fish moilee, and chicken fenugreek to prawn malabar, each dish emerges as a work of art. The climax of this epicurean experience arrives with the explosive fusion of chocolate and orange, featuring a delectable doughnut, jam, and meringue.

Guests who secure their reservations in advance will have the privilege of an intimate encounter with the esteemed Chef Rohit Ghai, who will be visiting Muscat from September 19th to 24th. He is renowned for propelling the upmarket London restaurant Jamavar to a Michelin Star in less than a year, an unprecedented achievement for an Indian chef in the UK. He will introduce his new à la carte menu at Aangan and personally host guests for a six-course tasting session.

Visitors have the opportunity to embark on a culinary journey at Bait Al Bahr, where the mastery of seafood takes centre stage. From the intriguing live preparation of tuna rolls to the artful crafting of Omani seafood soup, diners can relish delectable dishes such as oven-baked seabream fillet and grilled fish steak complemented by an aromatic parsley sauce. The grand finale arrives in the form of a delightful burnt Basque cheesecake.For those with a penchant for Italian cuisine, Capri Court offers a fulfilling experience, with highlights including grilled scallops served with tomato tartar, ricotta and spinach dumplings enhanced by delicate shaved truffle, and homemade chitarra pasta accompanied by prawn tartare and cheese fondue.

At Chow Mee, Chef Ida showcases an exquisite Asian culinary performance, treating guests to scrumptious delights such as Thai deep-fried breaded prawn cake, Indonesian-style Wagyu baby short ribs and Thai wok-fried seafood rice noodles with a peanut infusion. The culinary adventure continues with a taste of Omani tuna crudo, braised octopus paired with beetroot couscous, and the beloved Omani lobster bisque elevated with a touch of caviar and a frothy cauliflower foam. The main courses feature pan-seared seabass with a luscious fennel cream, smoked Frankincense-infused chicken, and a captivating lemon meringue dessert complemented by passion fruit crud and basil-infused yoghurt ice cream.

In alignment with the increasing popularity of veganism, guests have the opportunity to adopt a plant-based diet and fully immerse themselves in a compassionate way of dining. The hotel provides a selection of vegan options, including a truffle-infused vichyssoise soup, cruelty-free vegan tempura, and a delectable mushroom risotto, all catered to those seeking ethical and plant-based choices.

Till September 30. At Shangri-La Muscat

