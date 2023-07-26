Shweta Tiwari’s ‘The Purple Scarf’ is a heartfelt short film on single parenting

Acclaimed actor and television icon Shweta Tiwari is all geared up to take her audience on an emotional rollercoaster ride with her upcoming short film, The Purple Scarf as it is set to release on FNP Media. The film is a poignant exploration of the unbreakable spirit of single parenting, beautifully capturing the essence of love, resilience, and hope.

Directed by filmmaker Shubham Sinha, it revolves around the life of a single mother, portrayed brilliantly by Shweta Tiwari. The film delves into the joys, challenges, and sacrifices faced by single parents as they create a world filled with love and care for their child.

A still from the film

“Shweta Tiwari is a great talent and has always been admired by the audience. Her ability to portray emotions with such depth is truly remarkable. This is a project close to our hearts, and we are happy to present this heartfelt film to the audience. It delivers a powerful message about the strength and love of single parents. We believe this film will resonate with viewers and touch their hearts in a special way,” shared Vikaas Gutgutia, Founder and MD of FNP Media and Ferns N Petals.