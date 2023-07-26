‘Discussing male chauvinism is vital in today's society’ says director Shashank

Director Shashank has managed to infuse his signature style while exploring new themes in all his films. He is also equally famous for his emotionally engaging stories. As the director continues to evolve as a storyteller, he believes his upcoming Kausalya Supraja Rama will be a step up. “Having helmed romantic dramas, actioners and thrillers so far, I have delved into a full-fledged family drama with Kausalya Supraja Rama,” says the director.

The film marks the first collaboration of the director with actors Krishna and Milana Nagaraj and Brinda Acharya. Apart from directing the film he has produced it under Shashank Cinemas along with BC Patil. Kausalya Supraja Rama is gearing up to present an emotional journey that combines the essence of family and a youthful college portion. The film is set to release in theatres this July 28.

The film also stars Sudha Belawadi, Rangayana Raghu, Nagabhushan and Acyuth Kumar in pivotal roles, and has music by Arjun Janya and cinematography by Sugnaan. Ask the director about how he manages to maintain his signature emotions while exploring new themes, Shashank says, “Challenging myself with each project is essential. Whether it was with my debut Moggina Manasu, ( Yash, Radhika Pandit, Shubha

Poonja, among others), Bachchan with a star like Sudeep, Krishna Leela (Ajay Rao and Mayuri), or Love 360 with newcomers like Praveen and Rachana Inder, maintaining the right emotional quotient has always been a priority for me. In the case of Kausalya Supraja Rama, the film’s underlying emotions are deep, and I wanted to push the boundaries of emotional storytelling beyond my previous works.”

Kausalya Supraja Rama addresses the theme of male chauvinism, and Shashank says discussing it is vital in today’s society. “Family, which revolves around relationships such as mother, sister and wife, is where male chauvinism is often deeply rooted. So I felt exploring this theme within the context of a family drama

allows for a more profound and impactful storytelling experience. Initiating this conversation outside the family or at the workplace becomes gender equality. So it was important to bring it in with a family setup.”

He adds that Kausalya Supraja Rama, which highlights male chauvinism, is told from a man’s point of view.”

“Kausalya Supraja Rama not only touches on socially relevant themes but also ensures the narrative remains engaging and relatable to the audience,” Shashank explains. “While male chauvinism forms the core plot, the soul of the film lies in its women characters, particularly highlighted through the mother’s role. We often take them for granted, seeing them more as caretakers than individuals with opinions and suggestions. The film delves into these circumstances, through various scenes, and portrays the importance of women’s roles in the family, who are often taken for granted.”