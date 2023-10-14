Kaya launches state-of-the-art clinic for beauty and wellness aficionados in Bengaluru

Over the last couple of years, beauty and wellness needs have witnessed a significant uphill. To meet these demands, while even international brands are expanding to Indian markets, we are also spotting aesthetic dermatology chains lead the game. Speaking of which, one of India’s leading and well-known aesthetic dermatology chains, Kaya, with clinics spread across the country, has revamped one of its stores in Bengaluru.

Located at Bel Road, the newly relaunched store is set to appeal to beauty and wellness aficionados in the city. What sets it apart from the rest happens to be design principles at play. Here, you will find minimalistic interiors inspired by Japanese design aesthetics. Also, expect muted and pastel shades that expel serene vibes.

Inside the new clinic

The store, with its decor sensibilities, wants to exude the idea of inclusive beauty. This stands in line with Kaya's purpose-driven mantra, “Beautiful is You.” The new store aims to offer tailored products and services to its customers that best suit their everyday beauty needs.

At this all-new sprawling structure, you can opt for botox skin treatment, laser hair removal, dermal fillers, chemical peel, pigmentation and brightening treatment. Those struggling with acne issues can also opt for skin ageing, acne scars and dull skin treatments. Also, watch out for hair treatments and body contouring.