Five kitchen ingredients that elevate your skincare game

India’s rich heritage offers a treasure trove of traditional skincare ingredients that have stood the test of time. These time-tested remedies which have been passed down through generations continue to be at the heart of Indian skincare practices. We round up the five quintessential ingredients that have seamlessly transitioned into contemporary skincare routines - blending the ancient with the modern.

Turmeric: Turmeric or Haldi is the powerhouse of anti-inflammatory, antibacterial and antioxidant properties. It also has great anti-ageing benefits and has made its way into moisturisers, facial oils, eye creams and more. In addition, turmeric has been accredited to help reduce dark spots and pigmentation - making your skin look naturally even and radiant.

Saffron: Saffron which is also known as the ‘golden spice’ is an extremely versatile ingredient and is one of nature’s most potent, antioxidant-rich elements, packed with vitamins A, B, and C - promising instant brightness and radiant skin. Another top benefit is its healing properties that help to deal with pigmentation, moisturiser the skin and improve overall texture.

Honey: A timeless multipurpose ingredient that has graced skincare regimens for centuries is honey. It serves as an excellent moisturiser, making it ideal for dry and dehydrated skin.

Milk: Milk for the face is an excellent choice for keeping your skin healthy and beautiful. With the goodness of powerful milk proteins, the magical ingredient is known to nourish your skin leaving it soft and moisturised. Apart from the deep nourishing effects of milk proteins, milk also contains Vitamin B5 which helps to fade dark spots and give a natural glow to the face.

Rose Water: Boasting of antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, Rose Water is a cherished skincare gem that soothes irritated skin areas. It pampers your skin while providing a delicate cleanse, making it a perfect match for sensitive skin.

These timeless ingredients are deeply rooted in both tradition and science - offering a holistic approach to skincare. Incorporating these into your daily regimen through simple yet effective products like face wash allows you to engage with them on a consistent basis.