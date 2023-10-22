Here are some common skincare mistakes you might be making

If you think your skincare routine is flawless because you use sunscreen daily and have an array of products, think again. There are some everyday blunders that you may not even realise are affecting your skincare. We bring you seven skincare mistakes you might be committing unknowingly.

1. Drying your face with a towel: One should refrain from using towels to dry their face immediately after washing it. Dirty towels can harbour bacteria and worsen acne if not washed daily. Instead, wash your towels frequently or let your face air dry, and apply skincare while it's still damp. Be cautious when using active ingredients like salicylic acid, retinol, niacinamide, and vitamin C.

2. Applying skincare products in the wrong order: Randomly applying moisturisers, serums, and retinol may hinder their effectiveness. You should apply skincare products in a specific order, from the thinnest to the thickest products.

Also read: Essential beauty products to pack for a festive getaway

3. Forgetting to reapply sunscreen: While applying sunscreen daily is a good practice, many doctors emphasise the importance of reapplying SPF every two hours, especially if you have hyperpigmentation or acne scars.

4. Applying hyaluronic acid to dry skin: To maximize the benefits of hyaluronic acid, apply it to damp skin, not dry skin, and follow with a moisturiser, according to skincare experts.

5. Using fingers to scoop out products: Experts strongly advise against using your fingers or nails to scoop products from jars, as it can reintroduce bacteria into your creams. Instead, wash your hands thoroughly before touching your products or use a clean scoop or spatula.

6. Ignoring signs of dehydration: Tight, flaking skin is a common sign of dehydration. Skincare doctors recommend using a hyaluronic acid-based moisturiser in the morning and a heavier moisturizer at night to restore the skin's moisture barrier.

Also read: 5 makeup essentials in any makeup kit

So, if you're aiming for perfect skin, these tips can help you avoid common skincare mistakes.