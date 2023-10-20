Essential beauty products to pack for a festive getaway

The festive season is here, and it's time to elevate your beauty game to shine brighter than ever, especially amid all the hustle and bustle. Whether you're gearing up for Navratri, Diwali, or any other special occasion, you deserve to look and feel your absolute best. Understanding the importance of taking care of your skin during these busy times, we have handpicked a selection of five essential beauty products to ensure your skin radiates with health and vitality. Amidst the chaos of celebrations, these products act as your skin's best friends, providing the care and nourishment it needs.

OZiva Inner Glo Skin Brightening Face Wash:

This brightening, foaming face wash cleanses skin pores with gentle exfoliation, revealing fresh and radiant skin. This is a must, especially considering the parties, pandals, and Garba nights you will be attending, which can take a toll on your skin. The face wash restores skin barrier function and inhibits melanin formation by supporting the growth of new skin cells with Chinese Skullcap and Yuzu Extract. It also brightens skin tone with Turmeric Oil and lessens existing pigmentation with Saffron Oil. The face wash helps skin to repair itself and correct visible damage with rich antioxidants present in Vitamin E and is paraben-free, sulfate-free, artificial Fragrance-free and more, besides being mild on your skin.

Price: ₹ 449. Available online.

Kama’s Kumkumadi Facial Oil | Ayurvedic Night Serum:

Kumkumadi Facial Oil by Kama offers a complete Ayurvedic solution for youthful and radiant skin. Suitable for all skin types, the Facial Oil, is a 100 per cent original Ayurvedic formulation. It dramatically revitalises skin’s youthful brightness, corrects dark spots, evens skin tone, and enhances skin defenses against ageing stressors — resulting in overall skin rejuvenation. This luscious, fine oil is an Ayurveda legend powered by modern science. Featuring a timeless blend of botanical extracts, Kumkumadi Facial Oil is a unique formulation concocted with 14 Ayurvedic ingredients, such as Saffron, Sacred Lotus and Indian Madder. Kama Ayurveda’s Kumkumadi recipe is based on Kashmiri Saffron from Pampore (Crocus Sativus Stigma), a variant that is renowned worldwide; exceptionally rich in phytoactive molecules, Saffron stigmas offer a potent youth-regenerating blend of Crocin and vitamins A, B, & C- that renew skin on a cellular level.

Price: ₹7495.00. Available online.

Upakarma Ayurveda Rose Water:

Rose petals have natural oils that help soothe the skin. It also restores skin’s moisture resulting in soft, smooth and supple skin. It has cooling, soothing, astringent and cleansing properties that helps cleanse excessive oil and dirt, thereby leaving the skin hydrated and smooth. Upakarma Ayurveda Rose Water is made with fresh rose petals with no added fragrances, chemicals or colour. It is a hydrating formula to get the dirt out of the pores and deeply hydrates and repairs the skin. This natural face toner also helps minimise the pores and even helps maintain the pH balance of the skin.

Price: ₹399. Available online.

Skinella Deep Cleansing Sheet Mask:

This deep cleansing sheet mask is made with Apple Seed and Tangerine extracts, which are rich in vitamins and antioxidants. These draw out impurities from your skin, cleansing and refreshing it, so that you can detoxify and revive your skin to make it glow naturally. Taking care of your skin isn’t hard; it’s like giving your skin a little holiday treat. So, let these products take care of your skin, allowing you to enjoy the festivities while looking and feeling your best!

Price: ₹99. Available online.

T.A.C, The Ayurveda Company’s 10% Vitamin C Face Serum:

This is a natural Vitamin C serum for face, a potent formula that can help you achieve a healthy and radiant glow. Made with natural ingredients, this lightweight serum is perfect for daily use and can help improve the texture and complexion of your skin.

Price: ₹ 379.00. Available online.

