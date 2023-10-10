Festive season makeover: Reflect your style in home decor

The Indian festival season is around the corner, which is a time of joy, celebration, and togetherness. It's when homes come alive with twinkling lights, aromatic incense, and the warm embrace of loved ones. This season also presents a fantastic opportunity to rejuvenate your living spaces with furniture that not only adds to the festive spirit but also complements your unique style. Dr. Shizni Mehta Jerath the Co-Founder of Livinitup Interiors shares easy ways on how you can spruce up your house this Indian festival with furniture that suits your taste and enhances the ambiance of your home.

Embrace Traditional Elegance

Indian festivals are steeped in tradition, and what better way to pay homage to your cultural roots than by incorporating traditional furniture pieces into your decor? Opt for classic beautifully crafted wooden dining tables or a traditional Jhoola (swing) that can be the centrepiece of your living room, exuding timeless elegance and cultural significance.

Choose Vibrant Textiles

Indian festivals are a riot of colours, and you can infuse this vibrancy into your home through textiles. Consider adding colourful and ornate cushions, throws, and rugs to your existing furniture. Opt for fabrics like silk, brocade, or rich cotton with traditional Indian motifs and embroidery to create an inviting and festive atmosphere.

Fusion of Contemporary and Traditional

For those who appreciate a blend of contemporary and traditional aesthetics, consider incorporating fusion furniture into your decor. Furniture pieces that seamlessly marry traditional craftsmanship with modern design elements can create a unique and visually striking look. Think of a contemporary sofa with traditional upholstery or a fusion dining table with a mix of materials like wood and glass.

Create a Relaxing Corner

Festivals can be hectic, so it's essential to have a tranquil corner where you can unwind. Invest in a comfortable lounge chair or a chaise lounge adorned with plush cushions and a cosy throw. This corner can serve as your personal retreat, perfect for reading, meditation, or simply taking a break from the festivities.

Handcrafted Accents

Handcrafted furniture and decor items add a touch of authenticity to your home. Look for unique handcrafted pieces like side tables, wall hangings, or sculptures that reflect your style and celebrate Indian craftsmanship.

Simple Additions

Transforming your home's festive decor doesn't always require a major overhaul. Sometimes, the simplest changes can make a significant impact. Swapping out your cushion covers for ones with vibrant, seasonal patterns or rich, jewel-toned hues instantly breathes new life into your living spaces. Adding a few carefully chosen festive throw blankets can infuse warmth and cosiness, making your home feel more inviting during the festivities. Even incorporating a stylish rug with traditional motifs can elevate the overall look, tying everything together seamlessly. It's amazing how these small changes in cushions, rugs, or throws can usher in a fresh and delightful atmosphere, enhancing the festive spirit in your home.

Pay Attention to Lighting

Lighting plays a crucial role in setting the festive mood. Consider decorative lanterns, hanging lamps, or string lights to create a warm and inviting ambience. Traditional brass or copper lamps can also add a touch of authenticity to your decor. My favourites for such pieces are FabIndia and Ikea.

The Indian festival season offers a wonderful opportunity to revamp your home decor in a way that resonates with your style and celebrates the rich cultural heritage of India. Whether you prefer traditional elegance, contemporary fusion, or a mix of both, there are furniture and decor options to suit every taste. So, go ahead and infuse your home with the spirit of the festivities while creating a space that truly reflects your unique style.