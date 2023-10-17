Navratri special: This unique Rajasthani recipe is a must-try!  

The nine sacred days of Navratri usher in a culinary extravaganza that's not only spiritually significant but also a feast for the senses. As devotees embark on their fasting journeys to cleanse and revitalize their bodies, the kitchen becomes a realm of creativity. It's a time for vrat dishes recipes, made from gluten-free, easily digestible and healthy ingredients like singhara, kuttu and sabudana.

This delectable creation hails from the culinary genius of Chef Akshraj Jodha, the Executive Chef at ITC Grand Bharat.

Jowar Ke Chatpate Gatte

With 23 years of culinary mastery under his belt, he has gained specialisation in Rajasthani cuisine, particularly the exquisite Akheraj Deolia cuisine, a legacy he upholds across ITC Hotels. In this festive season, his Jowar Ke Chatpate Gatte is not just a dish; it's a fusion of tradition, innovation, and culinary magic during the festive season.

Ingredients:

- 100 grams of Jowar flour (Sorghum flour)

- 20 milliliters of Oil

- 2 grams of Salt

- 5 grams of Crushed Black Pepper

- 10 grams of Crushed Coriander Seeds

- 2 grams of Turmeric Powder

- 10 grams of Chopped Coriander Leaves

- 10 grams of Chopped Mint Leaves

- 2 grams of Chopped Green Chilies

- 10 grams of Chopped Ginger

- 5 grams of Red Chili Powder

- A pinch of Asafoetida

- 50 grams of Curd (Yogurt)

Instructions:

Step 1: Place the Jowar flour in a bowl and add oil, then gently rub to combine.

Step 2: Dissolve the asafoetida in a small amount of water.

Step 3: Mix all the ingredients (half of the coriander leaves, mint leaves, and ginger) together, excluding the curd and green chillies.

Step 4: Add the curd and create a semi-firm dough, allowing it to rest for 15-20 minutes.

Step 5: Shape the dough into long barrel shapes and boil them in water.

Step 6: Cut the boiled dough into ½-inch cylinders and set them aside.

Step 7: Heat oil in a pan, add the chopped chillies, ginger, coriander, and mint, then lightly toss the Jowar cylinders.

Step 8: Serve with freshly made mint chutney.

