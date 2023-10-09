Home Food recipes

On lazy days, whip up delicious sandwiches with a velvety avocado mousse

This savoury sauce, curated by Chef Rakhee Vaswani, might just elevate your breakfast game

Photo Credits: Pexels

You think avocado and your mind straight goes to avocado toast with a scrambled egg on the side. Right? Well, there are far too many recipes that you can try with this anti-oxidant-rich fruit as the base ingredient. These recipes can be whipped up in less than 20 minutes and the preservation goes up to 2-3 days. Peeling the avocado is what takes time but that is a problem for tomorrow!

Today, your focus should solely be on making a velvety and smooth avocado mousse from scratch. This is not a sweet dish we are recommending you make. Avocado mousse, as curated by Chef Chef Rakhee Vaswani who has listed several quick and easy recipes in partnership with Godrej Yummiez, is a savoury dip that you can pair with your evening crackers. If not, you can even whip them inside two freshly toasted bread pieces, add some oregano, half a size of cheese and voila!

All-in-all, this avocado mousse is a healthy and tasty alternative to the high-calorie sauces and dips we turn to when we are feeling particularly snacky or when we run out of ideas for breakfast.

Ingredient:

  1. Avocado- 1
  2. Chillies- 1
  3. Chopped Coriander- 30gm
  4. Chopped Onion - ½n
  5. Chopped Garlic- 4cloves
  6. Salt- to taste
  7. Cream cheese- 3tbsp
  8. Lime juice- 1tbsp
  9. Green chutney- 2tbsp

Method:

  1. Deseed or peal the avocado
  2. In a food processor, add this pealed avocado along with coriander, sautéed onion, garlic and green chilli.
  3. Next add green chutney, and salt and blend into a fine purée.
  4. Place this batter in a piping bag

For assembly, pipe the avocado mousse in a shot glass with sour cream. Drizzle some sriracha mayo, garnish with an olive, sprig of coriander sprig and enjoy it with crackers. 

