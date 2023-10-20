Navratri 2023: 5 places for garba and dandiya in Hyderabad  

Hyderabad, get ready to groove and dress up for Navratri because the city is all set to dazzle! We've lined up the most happening events right from garba to dandiya nights, to make sure you have a memorable time. And that's not all; these events offer delectable food, electrifying music, and non-stop partying to keep the celebrations going. Grab your friends and family, and let's dive into the best of Navratri 2023!

Pujo pandal in Navratri

Namdhari Gaurav Navratri Utsav



At the Namdhari Gaurav Navratri Utsav 2023, experience the magic of 'The Challengers,' a seasoned orchestra troupe that has been making everyone groove since 2001. Be ready for surprise appearances by Bollywood and Tollywood celebrities and renowned RJs. While beats of drums will make the city come alive, the food court will tantalise your taste buds.

Where: S.S. Convention Center, Shamshabad

When: October 17th - October 23rd, 2023

SK Navratri Utsav-Hyderabad Biggest Dandiya Dhamal



The SK Navratri Utsav is the grandest and longest garba and dandiya reverie you've been waiting for. This 9-day spectacle has an open-air venue and a sensational live band, Rock Beaters, hailing from Mumbai. With a variety of your favourite garba and dandiya songs, courtesy of renowned artists and a DJ-led event, it's a fun-filled celebration for all.

Where: Malla Reddy Gardens, Secunderabad

When: October 17th - October 24th, 2023

Navkar Navratri Utsav 2023



Navkar Navratri Utsav 2023 offers a star-studded celebration for everyone. With exciting prizes, and live music by Bambo Beats from Mumbai, you're in for an unforgettable experience. Put on your most colourful chaniya-cholis and kedias and join in the Garba fever that's set to take over the city!

Where: Begumpet Hockey Stadium, Hyderabad

When: October 17th - October 23rd, 2023

Rangtaali 2023



Rangtaali is one of the most lively Navratri events in the city. Over nine enchanting nights, immerse yourself in upbeat music presented by the Beat Makers from Mumbai, savour delectable cuisine, and enjoy exciting contests with incredible prizes.

Where: Classic Convention Three, Hyderabad

When: October 17th - October 24th, 2023



Also read:Hansal Mehta’s ‘The Buckingham Murders’ to open JIO MAMI film festival



Prism Navratri Utsav 2023



Get ready for an exciting Navratri experience at Navratri Utsav 2023 - Vol 8. From the indoor and outdoor stages, live dhol, DJ, lip-smacking food counters, a garba band from Mumbai, and a delightful dandiya flea market, it's a feast for the senses. You can also expect surprise celebrity appearances, exciting gift hampers, and a photo booth to capture picture-perfect moments.

Where: Classic Gardens, Secunderabad

When: October 17th - October 23rd, 2023

Tickets available online.

Mail: priyamvada@newindianexress.com

Twitter: @ranpriyamvada