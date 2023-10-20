Navratri 2023: 5 places for garba and dandiya in Hyderabad
Dust off your finest attire and put on your dancing shoes because we have curated the most exciting Navratri celebration events for you
Hyderabad, get ready to groove and dress up for Navratri because the city is all set to dazzle! We've lined up the most happening events right from garba to dandiya nights, to make sure you have a memorable time. And that's not all; these events offer delectable food, electrifying music, and non-stop partying to keep the celebrations going. Grab your friends and family, and let's dive into the best of Navratri 2023!
Namdhari Gaurav Navratri Utsav
At the Namdhari Gaurav Navratri Utsav 2023, experience the magic of 'The Challengers,' a seasoned orchestra troupe that has been making everyone groove since 2001. Be ready for surprise appearances by Bollywood and Tollywood celebrities and renowned RJs. While beats of drums will make the city come alive, the food court will tantalise your taste buds.
Where: S.S. Convention Center, Shamshabad
When: October 17th - October 23rd, 2023
SK Navratri Utsav-Hyderabad Biggest Dandiya Dhamal
The SK Navratri Utsav is the grandest and longest garba and dandiya reverie you've been waiting for. This 9-day spectacle has an open-air venue and a sensational live band, Rock Beaters, hailing from Mumbai. With a variety of your favourite garba and dandiya songs, courtesy of renowned artists and a DJ-led event, it's a fun-filled celebration for all.
Where: Malla Reddy Gardens, Secunderabad
When: October 17th - October 24th, 2023
Navkar Navratri Utsav 2023
Navkar Navratri Utsav 2023 offers a star-studded celebration for everyone. With exciting prizes, and live music by Bambo Beats from Mumbai, you're in for an unforgettable experience. Put on your most colourful chaniya-cholis and kedias and join in the Garba fever that's set to take over the city!
Where: Begumpet Hockey Stadium, Hyderabad
When: October 17th - October 23rd, 2023
Rangtaali 2023
Rangtaali is one of the most lively Navratri events in the city. Over nine enchanting nights, immerse yourself in upbeat music presented by the Beat Makers from Mumbai, savour delectable cuisine, and enjoy exciting contests with incredible prizes.
Where: Classic Convention Three, Hyderabad
When: October 17th - October 24th, 2023
Prism Navratri Utsav 2023
Get ready for an exciting Navratri experience at Navratri Utsav 2023 - Vol 8. From the indoor and outdoor stages, live dhol, DJ, lip-smacking food counters, a garba band from Mumbai, and a delightful dandiya flea market, it's a feast for the senses. You can also expect surprise celebrity appearances, exciting gift hampers, and a photo booth to capture picture-perfect moments.
Where: Classic Gardens, Secunderabad
When: October 17th - October 23rd, 2023
Tickets available online.
