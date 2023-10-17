Hansal Mehta’s ‘The Buckingham Murders’ to open JIO MAMI film festival

The Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival is back with a bang after a three-year hiatus. This time, it's not just a festival; it's a grand vision to host the most prestigious South Asian Film Festival in the world. So get ready for an extraordinary cinematic journey that brings the best of world cinema to the heart of Mumbai from October 27 to November 5.



The festival has announced The Buckingham Murders as its opening night film, directed by the acclaimed filmmaker Hansal Mehta. This gripping thriller boasts an ensemble cast featuring none other than superstar Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ash Tandon, Ranveer Brar, and Keith Allen.

A still from The Buckingham Murders

This is not your average movie; it's a moody procedural that delves deep into the human experience. It's a poignant exploration of grief, the quest for closure, and the profound impact of our polarised world on our personal lives. The plot revolves around Jasmeet Bhamra (Kareena), a dedicated cop and a single mother who is haunted by the recent loss of her child in a tragic shooting incident. As she takes on a new assignment in a quaint market town north of London, she finds herself entangled in the perplexing case of a missing child.

From the shoot

The film written by the talented trio of Aseem Arrora, Kashyap Kapoor, and Raghav Raj Kakker, promises a gripping tale of mystery, emotion, and the indomitable human spirit. It’s produced by Ektaa R Kapoor and co-produced by Kareena Kapoor Khan, who will be present at the red carpet of Jio MAMI.

Anupama Chopra, Festival Director, Jio MAMI shares, “Hansal Mehta and Ektaa Kapoor have redefined storytelling across formats. In The Buckingham Murders, they join hands with another formidable artist - Kareena. We are delighted to announce The Buckingham Murders as the opening film at Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival.”

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Director Hansal Mehta says, “The Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival has been home to me ever since my rebirth as a filmmaker with Shahid. Coming back here with The Buckingham Murders as the opening film is indeed a proud moment for me personally. It's the story of South Asian communities settled outside India, and it is heartening to see the world take notice of the kind of cinema we are now capable of producing in India. This movie is our labour of love. It’s a thriller, but at the heart of it is a human story about people we may know. Our biggest superpower is our inherent storytelling abilities, and those combined with stellar performances from our extremely talented actors and cutting-edge technology make the South Asian film industry a force to be reckoned with.”

Kareena adds, “It's an honour for me as an actor and first-time co-producer that my film will open the Jio MAMI Mumbai film festival. It's a place where movies are celebrated and all creative art forms are honoured. Can’t be happier to have our film grace the stage at Jio MAMI. The Buckingham Murders is very special for me since it's my maiden voyage as a co-producer. Working with Hansal and Ektaa is a deeply satisfying and immersive process. We are only hoping our film will reach wider audiences and break barriers globally”.



The film will get its international premiere on October 27 at the NMACC (Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre) and a world premiere at the 67th BFI London Film Festival. Ektaa Kapoor, Producer, adds, “It's a truly exhilarating moment for our film and for everyone who poured their heart and soul into making it a reality. These platforms represent a confluence of the best in cinema from around the world, and it's immensely gratifying to see our work recognised on this global stage. My collaboration with Hansal and Kareena is special, and seeing our work recognised and appreciated at such prestigious festivals is not only a validation of our creative efforts but also a testament to the power of storytelling in bridging cultures and connecting people.”

Jio MAMI Mumbai Festival will be held from October 27-November 5 in Mumbai.

