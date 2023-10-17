Deepika Padukone debuts new hair colour during a casual dinner date, sends internet into frenzy 

Trust Deepika Padukone to send the internet into a mush meltdown with one random spotting and she will not disappoint you. The actress, who stepped out for dinner last night, debuted her new hair look and we absolutely love her choice of colour.

Deepika, dressed in a gorgeous black bodycon with baggy-washed denim jeans and a side sling, posed for the paps outside a restaurant in Mumbai. The Pathaan star kept her look otherwise casual and chic with white sneakers. She rounded her look with an assortment of dainty bracelets and a silver watch.

Deepika New Hairstyle

Deepika was accompanied by her hair stylist, Yianni Tsapatori, who has previously worked with leading Indian actresses such as Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma and Kareena Kapoor.

Coming to Deepika’s pap moment, the actress was all smiles as she posed for the shutterbugs and even indulged in some fun conversations with them. Many videos of the same are doing rounds on the internet and for all the right reasons.

Deepika Beggy Jeans viral photos here:

Speaking of her work front, Deepika was last seen in Jawan opposite Shah Rukh Khan. The film, directed by Atlee, also starred Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles, with Sanya Malhotra and Priyamani playing supporting characters.

Produced by Gauri Khan and Gaurav Verma under Red Chillies Entertainment, the action thriller film was a commercial hit. It has become one of the highest-grossing Indian films of 2023 and the second-highest-grossing Hindi-language film.

Deepika Upcoming Movie

Next up, Deepika has Singham Again by Rohit Shetty where she plays the role of Shakti Shetty. The actress is the first female cop in Rohit’s Singham franchise and fans are certainly excited to see her in an all-new avatar.

A couple of days ago, her first look from the cop drama was unveiled where she was dressed in khaki uniform, pushing a rifle into a goon’s mouth. Rohit has touted her as “the most brutal and violent officer of our cop universe… lady Singham.”