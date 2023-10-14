Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone put their best fashion foot forward as they attend IOC session at NMACC

Several Bollywood stars, including Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Deepika Padukone, graced the grand inauguration of the 141st International Olympic Committee Session held at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai on Saturday. The event marked a significant gathering of high-profile individuals to celebrate the sports fraternity.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt: Twinning elegance

Ranbir and Alia caught everyone's eye with their striking traditional navy blue outfits. Ranbir looked dapper in a bandhgala paired with a white churidaar, while Alia complemented him perfectly in a navy blue kurta-palazzo set. Photos and videos of the couple from the event were shared on social media platforms by fans and paparazzi pages. Many fans showered them with love and admiration in the comments, calling them “sweet couple” and “The best jodi”.

Deepika Padukone: The epitome of elegance

Deepika made a remarkable appearance in a formal yet stylish look, donning a grey pantsuit. Her side-parted hair neatly tied in a bun added to her grace, perfectly paired with black heels and a white handbag. Fans praised her as a ‘lady boss’ and adored her exceptional look and acting talent in the comments.

Fans expressed their joy and love in the comments section, celebrating the actors' stunning appearances. Alia was hailed for her beauty and elegance, while Deepika received praise for her ‘Lady Boss’ look. The event was graced by many other renowned personalities, including sporting icons like Neeraj Chopra, Abhinav Bindra, Bajrang Punia, and Leander Paes. According to reports, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be inaugurating this IOC session, a significant moment as India hosts this prestigious event for the second time in 40 years.

