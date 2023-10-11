Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna's chemistry leaves us wanting more in Animal's Hua Main

The hype over Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Animal has been at an all-time high since the release of the pre-teaser. The makers did not even have to launch the full trailer to get the word going and Ranbir-Rashmika fans are already going crazy. Their fresh new on-screen chemistry is something many are looking forward to and with the release of the track, Hua Main, we totally agree with them.

In the track, we see Rashmika romancing Ranbir in front of her parents. Her entire family is questioning their relationship when the two turn to each other to share a passionate kiss. This follows their vacation to a destination with ice-clad mountains where the two get married. Rashmika is seen dressed in a simple silk saree while Ranbir has picked a white kurta to match the vibe.

As for the song, it has been sung by Pritam and Raghav Chaitanya. The description of the song reads, “Love, has no limits! Witness its passion with Hua Main. From the film Animal.”

Check out the song here:

Coming to the film, Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga is set to release worldwide on December 01, 2023. It stars Ranbir and Rashmika in the lead role alongside Anil Kapoor who plays the role of Ranbir’s father. Prior to Rashmika, Parineeti Chopra was cast opposite Ranbir as his on-screen wife but she had to back out due to prior professional commitments. You will also see Bobby Deol in a negative avatar.

