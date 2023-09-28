Ranbir Kapoor stuns with his intensity in Animal’s gritty, action-packed teaser

On the occasion of Ranbir Kapoor's birthday, fans eagerly awaited the release of the teaser for his upcoming film, Animal, and their expectations were undoubtedly met. The teaser for the highly anticipated film, described as a fierce and gory action-packed drama, was released by the makers on Thursday. The project’s director Sandeep Reddy Vanga took to social media platform X to share the teaser, urging everyone to “Check it out guys.”

The tantalising glimpse into Animal showcased a riveting narrative centred around a troubled father-son relationship, set against the backdrop of the brutal underworld, propelling the protagonist into the depths of psychopathy.

Clocking in at over two minutes, the teaser commenced with Rashmika Mandanna and Ranbir engaging in a conversation about parenthood. Subsequently, viewers were introduced to Anil Kapoor's portrayal of an aggressive father, providing a deeper understanding of Ranbir's character and his unwavering defence of his father, whom he deems the ‘best father.’

The plot unfolds as Ranbir pledges honesty to Rashmika's character, allowing her to inquire about anything except his father. The teaser then delves into a plethora of heart-pounding action sequences, bloodshed, intense car chases, and a formidable Bobby Deol assuming the role of the antagonist.

Leading up to the teaser launch, Animal has been a buzzing topic across various social media platforms. First-look posters featuring Anil, Rashmika, and Bobby were unveiled in anticipation of this highly awaited teaser. Adding to the star-studded cast, Tripti Dimri plays a crucial role in the film.

Animal was officially announced by T-Series on January 1, 2021, accompanied by a video introducing the stellar cast with Parineeti Chopra as the female lead. Over time, the movie's cast evolved, with Rashmika stepping in for Parineeti in March 2022, portraying Ranbir's wife Geetanjali, a significant addition to this gripping cinematic venture.

