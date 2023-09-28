Alia Bhatt wishes ‘best friend’ Ranbir Kapoor on his 41st  birthday, shares unseen pictures

Popular Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt shared a bunch of never-before-seen photos and a sweet message to wish her husband, actor Ranbir Kapoor, on his 41st birthday. The heartfelt post was shared by Alia on Instagram on Thursday. The pictures she shared were a mix of their holiday moments and glimpses from their wedding. In a slightly blurry but adorable photo, Alia lovingly planted a kiss on Ranbir's cheek, and he responded playfully by sticking out his tongue.

Another photo captured them enjoying a baseball match together, both wearing matching caps. Alia wore a white T-shirt while Ranbir donned a blue shirt, and they both had their backs to the camera. In her heartfelt note accompanying the photos, Alia expressed her deep love for Ranbir and referred to him as her best friend and source of happiness. She lovingly wished him a magical birthday, adding playful emojis for effect.