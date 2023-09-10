Alia Bhatt shares heartwarming BTS Video as ‘Brahmastra’ marks its one-year anniversary

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's film Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva marked its one-year anniversary since its release on Saturday. To commemorate the occasion, Alia shared a delightful video montage featuring various intriguing and candid moments from behind the scenes of the movie's production. The film was helmed by Ayan Mukerji, who is currently busy developing its sequels.

In her post's caption, Alia said, “A piece of our hearts… Can't believe it's already been a whole year (with a pleading face emoji). Love and Light always.” The video captured Ayan instructing Alia on how to perform a scene where she hugs Ranbir from behind, resulting in laughter-filled outtakes. It also included shots from the initial look test of Ranbir and Alia for the film, their trip to Tel Aviv, the first schedule's wrap-up in 2018, as well as various moments from their journey with Ayan and the team.

Additionally, there was a funny image of Ranbir draped in multiple towels with the caption, “Someone just hated the rain sequence.” The video also showcased moments from Alia and Ranbir's romantic strolls and scenes from the film's sets.

Fans responded enthusiastically to the behind-the-scenes video of Brahmastra. A fan commented on the simplicity of Ranbir and Alia's love story, noting the absence of public displays of affection that sometimes lead people to question their love. Another fan reminisced about where it all began. There was also praise for a cute moment where Ranbir adjusted the camera direction.

Another comment highlighted Alia's professionalism and fun-loving nature on set, expressing deep admiration for her. A fan wrote, “Y'all were so cute. I am crying.” "I know 3 best friends having the time of their lives when I see one!”

Ayan also recently shared artwork from the development stage of the second and third instalments of the franchise.