Alia Bhatt recalls a romantic gesture by Ranbir Kapoor on her birthday during Brahmastra shoot

Indian actress Alia Bhatt provided an intimate glimpse into her personal life in a recent interview sharing a heartwarming anecdote that centred around a thoughtful surprise from her boyfriend at the time, Ranbir Kapoor.

In the interview, Alia delved into her appreciation for culinary delights and disclosed a touching incident involving Ranbir. She reminisced, “He was my boyfriend at the time, and we were shooting a movie together in Bulgaria. There’s a particular milk cake from L’Eto in London that I’m obsessed with, and he flew the cake from London to Bulgaria so that I could cut it on my birthday. I literally did not share it, even with him!”

This follows closely on the heels of a makeup video Alia shared recently in which she candidly expressed her preference for a faded lipstick look and divulged that this choice was influenced by Ranbir, who admired the natural colour of her lips. While the video garnered attention, some users called Ranbir a ‘walking, talking red flag.’ Ranbir and Alia tied the knot in April 2022 and they welcomed their daughter, Raha, on November 6, 2022.

On the work front, Alia was last seen in the Hollywood film Heart of Stone, along with Gal Gadot. The movie was released on Netflix on August 4. She was also seen in the latest Karan Johar directional Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani, which garnered both critical acclaim and commercial success. Alia will next be seen in Farhan Akhtar's upcoming project, Jee Le Zaraa, where she will share the screen with Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra.