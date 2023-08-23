Karan Johar, Malaika Arora attend star-studded get-together hosted by Kareena Kapoor [PICS]

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor opened the doors of her Mumbai home to her friends and acquaintances on Tuesday for a star-studded get-together. The intimate gathering saw the presence of prominent personalities including Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, and Natasha Poonawalla, among others. Many photos and videos from the event were shared on social media by the guests and paparazzi pages.

Also read: Kareena Kapoor enjoys an artistic Sunday outing with sons, Taimur and Jeh, at NMACC [PICS]

Karan was spotted in a casual ensemble, donning a printed blue sweatshirt, denims, and crisp white sneakers as he entered Kareena's residence. Greeting the awaiting paparazzi with his trademark charm, he exuded a casual elegance.

On the other hand, Natasha sported a pink dress paired with edgy black boots, while Malaika opted for a vibrant green outfit. Amrita donned a chic black dress layered beneath a pristine white jacket. Meanwhile, Kareena was dressed in a multi-coloured kaftan, exhibiting her distinctive style.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Kareena shared glimpses of the evening. An image shared by her showed Karan engrossed in an animated phone conversation. The candid shot depicted him seated beside a table adorned with glasses. In Kareena Kapoor Home playfully captioned the image, “Rocky in the house” accompanied by a heart and rainbow emoji.

Another snap featuring Kareena and Malaika was captioned with an endearing sentiment, “Kaftan girls for life.” A photo depicted Kareena laughing while warmly embracing Amrita. She captioned the image, “It's called forever.”

Malaika also shared a snap that featured Kareena pouting while Malaika erupted into laughter. The caption, “Smiles and pouts forever,” was accompanied by a red heart emoji. Moreover, Malaika also shared a charming moment between Amrita and Natasha, with the apt caption, “Cuties.”

Malaika posted a goofy selfie featuring herself, Amrita, and another friend, with the caption “Craziessssss.” A selfie snapped by Karan Johar, featuring Kareena, Malaika, and himself, was also part of the array of photos, with the caption, “Toooo much talent and love.

Also read: Kareena Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's unexpected photo shoot in traditional attires breaks the internet

On the work front, Kareena will be seen in the upcoming Sujoy Ghosh thriller, The Devotion of Suspect X, with Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. Additionally, she is set to grace the silver screen with The Crew, along with Tabu, Kriti Sanon, and Diljit Dosanjh.