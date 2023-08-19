Kareena Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's unexpected photo shoot in traditional attires breaks the internet

Social media platforms went into a frenzy on Friday as the unexpected collaboration of two beloved Bollywood stars, Kareena Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, graced our screens. The iconic duo struck a Traditional look in a series of glamorous photographs that immediately captured the hearts of their fans.

Kareena’s influence on fashion and style is unparalleled, earning her the title of the original trendsetter. Alia, on the other hand, has made her mark with her ethereal chiffon sarees, a trend that continues to resonate with her admirers. This time, the duo surprised their fans by donning exquisite ethnic ensembles, adding another layer of charm to their already captivating personas.

Alia and Kareena took to Instagram to share a captivating series of photographs with the caption, “Can it get any better...P.S. Can someone please cast us in a film together...even though we spend most of our time on set thinking.” The images soon went viral, amassing over 2.5 million likes and several comments from their fans who couldn't contain their admiration for the duo.

Kareena traditional look, awash in beige, featured a mirror-worked bralette, a satin skirt accentuated by an embellished belt, and a netted shrug adorned with intricate sequins and floral embroidery. Her makeup palette embraced subtle nude shades, with nude eyeshadow, accentuated lashes, defined kohl eyes, contoured cheeks, and a touch of nude lipstick. With her hair elegantly cascading in a side part, Kareena's look was the epitome of sophisticated chic.