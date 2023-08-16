Kareena calls beau Saif Ali Khan 'ultimate lover', reveals he chose the birthday photo for her to post

Saif Ali Khan turns 53 today and his wifey, Kareena Kapoor Khan marked the same with the sweetest post on Instagram. Kareena shared a photo from one of their vacations and in the same, we see the Bollywood power couple dressed in their best beach outfits. Kareena has picked a pink monokini while Saif is soaking in some sun, sand and tan with his beach shorts.

Sharing the photo, Kareena wrote, "He chose the picture I could post on Instagram…even though he’s in front of me smiling away…and why not?it’s his birthday…May you always be this relaxed my jaaaan…Happy Birthday to my Ultimate Lover…There truly is no one like you …Kind, Generous, Crazy …ok I can go on writing all day …but gotta go eat Cake."

Take a look at the post here:

Kareena and Saif often take vacations together ahead of each other's birthdays and their little ones Jeh and Taimur accompany them. Back in July, the Khan clan was spotted in London. Kareena actively shared photos from the holiday on her social media handle and gave a glimpse of the fun family time.

Speaking of Kareena and Saif's relationship, the duo got married in October 2012. They welcomed their first child, Taimur in 2016 and their second son, Jehangir in 2021. The two are often touted as one of the most sought after couples in industry and share the same league as Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli.

