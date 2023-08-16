Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrate Joe Jonas's birthday and parents' anniversary in style [PICS]

Last night, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas marked a dual celebration, as they toasted to the birthday of Nick's brother, Joe Jonas, while also celebrating his parents’ wedding anniversary. An array of snaps from the intimate gathering swiftly made their way onto social media platforms, capturing the warmth of the occasion and Priyanka's captivating presence in a Barbie pink gown. The striking ensemble not only stole the spotlight but also set the tone for a sophisticated and chic evening, ideal for a romantic dinner date or a night out with close friends.

Priyanka took to her Instagram Stories to share glimpses of the festivities. In one heartwarming photograph, she embraced her mother-in-law, Denise Jonas, which she captioned “Angel.” Another snap featured Priyanka posing with her mother, Madhu Chopra, and her close friends.

Joe also offered a glimpse into the celebrations by sharing snippets from his birthday bash. A photo shared by the singer captured a jovial moment between Nick, Priyanka, and their circle of friends, with Nick tenderly embracing Priyanka in the shot.

Turning the focus to Priyanka's sartorial choice for the evening, she donned a captivating Barbie pink gown. The ensemble exuded timeless glamour, with its cowl neckline, daring plunge reaching to the waist, full-length sleeves accentuated with cinched cuffs, and an intricate pleated design adorning the torso. The gown showcased a fitted waistline that gracefully transitioned into a flowing skirt adorned with thigh-high slits on the sides, accentuating her figure with an elegant touch.

Priyanka's accessories adhered to the principle of understated elegance, featuring a delicate Serpenti Bulgari necklace, diamond rings, a slender bracelet, and a resplendent gold watch. The ensemble was harmoniously completed with vibrant orange-hued peep-toe high heels embellished with faux fur accents.



Complementing her attire, Priyanka opted for a centre-parted hairstyle, allowing her locks to cascade freely. Her makeup palette highlighted her features, characterised by defined darkened brows, elegantly lined eyes, subtle eye shadow, a glossy berry-toned lip shade, voluminous mascara-coated lashes, radiant cheekbones, and luminous highlighting to accentuate her contours.