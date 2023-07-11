Taimur and Jeh photobomb Kareena Kapoor's click with ‘hero’ Saif Ali Khan

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor is currently enjoying a family vacation in Italy with her husband Saif Ali Khan and sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan. She has been sharing constant updates from the trip with her social media followers. On Monday, the actress took to her Instagram handle to share an image of a Bollywood moment with ‘hero’ Saif and the couple were photobombed by their sons.

The snap featured Kareena and Saif posing in front of a bench at a picturesque Italian location. Kareena was donning a white t-shirt and pants with her hair blowing in the wind. Saif on the other hand was dressed in a bright red shirt, beige shorts and white sneakers. He also sported sunglasses. Their kids were also seen in the background playing with each other.

Posting the image, Kareena wrote, “Hair flying. Hero next to me. Alps in the background… Ready for the shot. Summer 2023.” Many fans took to the comment section to share their reactions. A fan wrote, “It’s good to know that even pap friendly toddlers like Taimur behave the same way in family photos as non-celebrity toddlers.” Another user commented, “Hair flying and kids laying.”

On Sunday Kareena shared several images of her outing in the country on her Instagram stories. One of the pictures featured Taimur watching a volleyball match at a stadium. She also posted a glimpse of the breathtaking view from her hotel balcony.

On the work front, Kareena will be next seen in the upcoming film, The Crew, with Kriti Sanon, Tabu and Diljit Dosanjh. She will also appear in Sujoy Ghosh's thriller The Devotion of Suspect X, which is based on the book of the same name, along with Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. Apart from that, she is working on an upcoming untitled film by director Hansal Mehta. Saif was last seen in the 2023 mythological film Adipurush with Prabhas and Kriti Sanon.