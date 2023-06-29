Kareena and Sonam Kapoor dine together in London; Rhea hints at 'Veere Di Wedding' sequel

It's no news now that Kareena Kapoor is enjoying her summer vacation in London with husband Saif Ali Khan and sons Taimur and Jeh. But recently, the couple joined Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja for a dinner date. Rhea Kapoor and her husband Karan Boolani also joined them. The trio from Veere Di Wedding had their dinner at London's Mimi Mei Fair.



The actors took to Instagram to share their beautiful moments. Sonam wrote, “With The Crew @KAREENAKAPOORKHAN @RHEAKAPOOR. Bebo reposted it captioning, "With the best in our fav city." She also shared a picture from the London eatery writing, "What food...the best Chinese." Rhea wrote on Instagram, “I never thought I was a sequel kinda girl but maybe I am." It led to fans speculating whether this is a discreet forshadowing for a possible Veere Di Wedding sequel.



Kareena opted for a beige coloured blazer and paired it with formal pants. Sonam donned a black blazer featuring a deep v-neckline and paired it with matching pants. On the other hand, Rhea looked gorgeous as she wore a blue-hued kaftan.

Also read: American singer Nicole Scherzinger gets engaged to rugby player Thom Evans



Earlier this week, Kareena posted a picture with her family saying, "We like our breakfasts to be colourful. Summer of 2023." Over the weekend Janhvi Kapoor joined her cousins in London. Posting a picture of Sonam and Janhvi, Rhea wrote, "Sweet summer solstice at 7 pm. #londonbynight."



In the work front, Sonam will be seen in Blind, directed by Shome Makhija. The film is set to have a direct OTT release on JioCinema that will be streaming on the platform from July 7,



On the other hand, Kareena will be seen alongside Tabu and Kriti Sanon in The Crew, produced by Rhea Kapoor. The film also stars Kapil Sharma. Apart from ta, Bebo has Sujoy Ghosh's The Devotion of Suspect X. She will be sharing screen space with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma in the thriller. The actress also has Hansal Mehta's untitled film lined up in the pipeline.

Also read: Sonam Kapoor invited to UK PM Rishi Sunak’s reception to mark UK-India week