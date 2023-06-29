American singer Nicole Scherzinger gets engaged to rugby player Thom Evans

Popular American dance-pop group Pussycat Dolls’ lead singer Nicole Scherzinger has announced her engagement to her rugby player boyfriend Thom Evans. Nicole (44), took to Instagram to share snaps of the moment Thom (38), popped the question during a trip to Vila Nova de Gaia in Portugal.

Nicole aptly captioned her post: “I said yes,” along with a ring emoji. Thom also posted the same pictures on his Instagram handle, captioning the post, “My Ever After.” Many celebrities took to the comment section of the post to share their reactions. English model Naomi Campbell; wrote, “Congratulations!” The crew of The Masked Singer also congratulated the musician on her engagement, writing, “Your happiness is our happiness!!! Congrats from #TheMaskedSinger fam.” Paris Hilton commented, “Congratulations love!”

According to reports, the couple made their red carpet debut at the 21st Annual InStyle and Warner Bros. Pictures Golden Globe Afterparty in Beverly Hills in January 2020. Since then, they have shared glimpses of their relationship on social media.

In May, Nicole shared photos on Instagram from their trip to Portugal. Sources stated that the couple first met in 2019 when the rugby player appeared as a contestant on X Factor: Celebrity, where the singer was serving as a judge.

Thom previously dated model and actress Kelly Brook, whom he split from in 2013. Nicole was previously dating the Bulgarian tennis player Grigor Dimitrov from 2016 to early 2019. In 2015, she split from Formula One racing driver Lewis Hamilton after a seven-year on-and-off relationship.