Malayalam director Baiju Paravoor passes away aged 42

Malayalam director Baiju Paravoor, who has worked as a production controller in nearly 45 films including Dhaniyam and Kaitholachathan, passed away Monday morning as per media reports. The 42-year-old production controller and debutant director apparently succumbed to food poisoning, as suspected by the family.

As per the latest media update, Baiju had food at a hotel in Kozhikode on June 24. He was at the hotel for a work-related meeting and after returning home, he started to feel some discomfort and later came down with a fever. While he got the initial symptoms of food poisoning treated at a local hospital, his condition deteriorated and he was taken to a hospital in Kochi where he breathed his last.

Baiju is survived by his wife Chithra and his children Aradhya and Arav. Reportedly, his final rites were conducted on Monday evening. On the work front, Baiju was awaiting the release of his upcoming film Secret, which he had written and directed himself.

Around the same time, the unfortunate news of another renowned personality from the Malayalam film industry passing away sent shockwaves online. Theatre artiste and actor CV Dev died at the age of 83 after undergoing treatment at the Kozhikode Medical College.

