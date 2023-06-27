Sonam Kapoor invited to UK PM Rishi Sunak’s reception to mark UK-India week

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor has been invited by UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak for his reception to celebrate UK-India week 2023. For the unversed, the reception is hosted by the UK Prime Minister at his official residence and office in 10 Downing Street and is a part of India Global Forum's flagship event UK-India week, which is being held from June 26-30 in London.

UK-India Week 2023 is the fifth iteration of IGF’s flagship event, a weeklong programme that seeks to honour and strengthen the longstanding partnership between these two countries by providing a platform to spotlight crucial topics, including politics, trade, business, sustainability, inclusion and innovation.

Also Read: Anand Ahuja shares cute picture of Sonam Kapoor with son Vayu on her birthday; actress reacts

Sonam will be attending the reception on June 28 to represent India and its cultural influence globally. Previously, Sonam attended King Charles III's coronation concert in England, where she recited a spoken word performance. She had begun her speech with "Namaste" and her videos from the ceremony had taken over social media.

Sonam even shared photos ahead of the ceremony to give her followers a good look at her classy Bardot gown designed by Anamika Khanna and Emilia Wickstead. Her caption read, "Historic moments call for fashion moments. I'm honored to mark the unforgettable occasion of the #Coronationconcert by wearing the collaborative vision of two of the most incredible designers from the two countries I'm lucky to call home."

Also Read: Sonam Kapoor dons a Bardot gown for King Charles III's coronation concert

On the work front, Sonam is all set to make her digital debut with Shome Makhija’s crime drama Blind, which also marks her comeback after four-year-long hiatus. It is set to stream on Jio Cinema on July 7.