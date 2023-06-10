Anand Ahuja shares cute picture of Sonam Kapoor with son Vayu on her birthday; actress reacts  

On Friday, Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor celebrated her 38th birthday. On the occasion, her husband Anand Ahuja shared a cute picture of the actress playing with their son Vayu on Instagram​. He captioned the post, “Evenings like this … ‘Um Vayu’ @sonamkapoor … You’re an angel on earth - full of kindness, empathy, knowledge and perspective. We’re so lucky to have your care & love every moment of every day. Happy Birthday, my Jaan. @sonamkapoor #EverydayPhenomenal #VayusParents.” Later in the day, the artiste took to the comment section of the post to thank Anand.

Sonam wrote, "Thanks for making my birthday so special." She also commented, "Love you so so much." In the picture shared by Anand, Sonam was seen sitting on the bed smiling at Vayu as the kid lay looking at her. The artiste was seen dressed in a white and golden ethnic outfit while Vayu wore a printed Kurta Pyjama.

Earlier in the day, Anand had shared another image of the actress with Vayu to wish her. He captioned the post, “Mornings like this! @sonamkapoor … Yes, the balloons are here for today, but the attitude, gratitude and complete commitment to living fully is a daily practice in our home you have made. If we live every day like it’s your birthday, we will have lived completely. Happy Birthday, my Jaan- ‘Um Vayu’. #VayusParents #EverydayPhenomenal." She wrote, "Love you my angel, my best friend my whole life.”

Sonam’s sister Rhea Kapoor also took to Instagram to wish the artiste, sharing an array of pictures. She captioned the post, “Happy birthday to my best friend. I probably don’t say it enough but I have the best big sister in the world. Generous, loving, fiercely loyal and fearless. My muse forever, @sonamkapoor. Working the streets of London like her own personal runway, the birthday girl is in...”

On the work front, Sonam had a special appearance in the 2020 black comedy film AK vs AK. The film was directed by Anurag Kashyap and starred Anil Kapoor and Anurag in lead roles. Sonam will be next seen in the upcoming thriller Blind which will be helmed by Sujoy Ghosh. The film which is a remake of a Korean film of the same name also stars Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, Lillete Dubey and Shubham Saraf.