Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi share candid clicks from their engagement; Samantha, Suniel Shetty congratulate 

On Friday, actors Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi got engaged in an intimate ceremony in Hyderabad. Varun took to his Instagram handle on Friday midnight to share some dreamy pictures from the ceremony, which he captioned, “Found my Lav.” Lavanya also shared the same set of images on her Instagram handle, writing, “2016 (infinity sign) (heart emoji) Found my forever! @varunkonidela7.”

In the images, the couple were seen showing off their engagement rings. For the occasion, Varun chose a white kurta-pyjama while Lavanya was dressed in a light green sari which she paired with traditional jewellery. The actress had her hair tied in a loose bun.

Many celebrities took to the comment section of the posts to congratulate the couple. Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu and athlete Saina Nehwal wrote, ‘Congragulations’ in the comment section of Lavanya’s post. Avantika Mohan commented, “Finally, we have this official. I love you Lavanya, this has filled my heart with joy.”

Suniel Shetty dropped heart emojis in the comments of Varun’s post while Lakshmi Rai wrote, “Congrats you two. Here’s wishing you a lifetime of happiness.” Actress Niharika Konidela reacted to the post with heart and nazar amulet emojis.

According to reports. Varun and Lavanya met on the sets of the 2017 film Mister and fell in love. The couple were rumoured to be dating for a long time.

On the work front, Varun was last seen in the 2022 comedy film, F3: Fun and Frustration, which also starred Venkatesh, Tamannaah and Mehreen Pirzada in the lead roles. The Anil Ravipudi directional was released in theatres on May 27 and was successful at the box office. The actor will be next seen in the upcoming action film, Gandeevadhari Arjuna, which will be released on August 25.

Lavanya made her film debut in 2012 with the Telugu-language romantic drama, Andala Rakshasi. She was last seen in the 2022 crime comedy, Happy Birthday, which was directed by Ritesh Rana and starred the actress in dual roles.