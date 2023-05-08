Sonam Kapoor wears a cream-coloured Bardot gown by Anamika Khanna and Emilia Wickstead for King Charles III's coronation concert; greets the audience with ‘namaste’

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor made an appearance at King Charles III's coronation concert on Sunday and she was a vision in white. The artiste introduced the Commonwealth choir performance at the star-studded event which was attended by popular names like Tom Cruise and Pussycat Dolls’ Nicole Scherzinger. At the concert, Sonam was introduced as ‘one of the biggest actors in Bollywood’ and she began her speech by greeting the audience with a ‘namaste.’

For the occasion, the actress chose a cream-coloured Bardot gown with intricate flower designs by Anamika Khanna and Emilia Wickstead. Sonam shared images of the outfit on her Instagram handle writing, “Historic moments call for fashion moments. I'm honoured to mark the unforgettable occasion of the #Coronationconcert by wearing the collaborative vision of two of the most incredible designers from the two countries I'm lucky to call home..@anamikakhanna.in @emiliawickstead.”

Coming to her address, the actress said, “Our Commonwealth is a union. Together we are one-third of the world’s people, one-third of the world’s ocean, and one-quarter of the world’s land. Each of our countries is unique. Each of our people is special. But we choose to stand as one. Learning from our history, blessed by our diversity, driven by our values and determined to build a more peaceful, sustainable and prosperous future for everyone, where every voice is heard. Without further ado, here’s welcoming the incredible voices from across the Commonwealth.”

The video of the speech was shared on Instagram by Sonam’s mother Sunita Kapoor. She captioned the post, “So proud! Such an honour.”

In a series of pre-recorded video tributes (VTs) honouring King Charles' accession to the throne following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II last year, Tom Cruise, Pooh, Dynasty star Joan Collins, singer Tom Jones, adventurer Bear Grylls, and dancer Oti Mabuse shared ‘little-known facts about the King’ at the concert.