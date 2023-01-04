Sonam Kapoor sells luxurious Mumbai apartment for whopping ₹ 32.50 crore

According to media reports, actress Sonam Kapoor has sold her apartment in the plush area of Mumbai, Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), for a sum of ₹ 32.50 crores. She had bought the apartment back in 2015 apparently for ₹ 31.48 crores.

Sonam's apartment was located on the third floor of a building called ‘Signature Island’. Sources said that the person who bought the place has paid ₹ 1.95 crores for stamp duty. In documents accessed by Squarefeatindia, the Aisha actress sold the apartment on December 29, 2022.

“The building in which Sonam sold the house is located in the Central Business District of BKC, a sought-after place,” said Varun Singh, Founder of Squarefeatindia. For the unversed, Sonam has not been living in the apartment for quite some time now.

When she got married to businessman Anand Ahuja in 2018, she moved to London with him. The couple currently resides in a luxurious flat in Notting Hill, designed by Rooshad Shroff and Nikhil Mansata. Their house, as the architect once pointed out, is an ode to their Indian roots panning across Mumbai and Delhi.

On the work front, Sonam has been keeping away from the silver screen post the birth of her first child, son Vayu. She will next be seen in a crime thriller film titled Blind. Directed by Shome Makhija, the film is set to premiere on ZEE5.