Kareena Kapoor shares glimpses of her Italian Sunday with son Taimur 

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently enjoying a family vacation in Italy. The artiste has been sharing glimpses from the European holiday with her followers on social media. On Sunday, she shared a bunch of pictures on her Instagram stories giving her fans a glimpse of how she spent the day.

The first snap shared by Kareena showed the greenery around the hotel she is staying at through the balcony. She wrote, “Good morning (rainbow and red heart emojis).” The next image featured her son Taimur Ali Khan watching a volleyball match in a stadium. In the picture, the kid was shirtless and had his back turned towards the camera. Kareena captioned the pic, “Beach volleyball (red heart emoji).”

Later, the Heroine actor also shared an image of the match, writing, “Vibe.” The final snap shared by her gave a glimpse of her dinner. It was a close shot of a bowl of soup placed near a red candle. She added a sticker saying, ‘dinner time‘ with the pic.

Kareena has been posting photos from her family's vacation in Italy. She recently posted an Instagram photo with her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan. The couple was dressed casually in the snap. Kareena wore a black and white striped long dress with yellow shoes, while Saif wore a red shirt with brown shorts and white shoes.

On the work front, Kareena will be next seen in the upcoming film, The Crew, with Kriti Sanon, Tabu and Diljit Dosanjh. The comedy is set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry and tells the story of three women who become entangled in a web of lies. The project is being helmed by Rajesh Krishnan.

She will also appear in Sujoy Ghosh's thriller The Devotion of Suspect X, which is based on the book of the same name, along with Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. Apart from that, she is working on the next untitled film by director Hansal Mehta.

