Kareena Kapoor shares snaps of  her visit to the Earth Experience in London with Saif Ali Khan and Jehangir

Bollywood actors Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are currently in London for a vacation with their sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan. The couple flew to the city after Saif’s latest release Adipurush and they are making the most of their holiday, going by the latest pictures shared by Kareena. The actress took to her Instagram Stories on Friday to share some snaps from the trip as they visited the BBC Earth Experience.

In one of the images, Saif can be seen making the victory sign as he posed with Kareena for a selfie. Another image showed the couple at the venue standing in front of an Earth replica. The artiste also shared a picture of Taimur watching the constellations which she captioned, “wow.”

The Earth Experience offers an immersive experience with David Attenborough providing the narration, as well as stunning imagery from Seven Worlds, One Planet that is being displayed on numerous multi-angle screens using digital screen technology.

The couple also met Saif’s sister Saba Ali Khan in London, who took to her Instagram handle to share a candid shot of Jehangir at Hyde Park. In the picture, the kid was seen smiling while holding

an orange. She wrote along with the snap, “My Gunda (goon) jaan baba! He's become a mischievous young boy and I love him more!! Reunited....in London again! Hyde park..… Munchkins are growing up fast! Mahsha'Allah!”

On the work front, Kareena will be next seen in the upcoming film, The Crew, with Kriti Sanon, Tabu and Diljit Dosanjh. The comedy is set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry and tells the story of three women who become entangled in a web of lies. The project is being helmed by Rajesh Krishnan.

She will also appear in Sujoy Ghosh's thriller The Devotion of Suspect X, which is based on the book of the same name, along with Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. Apart from that, she is working on the next untitled film by director Hansal Mehta.

